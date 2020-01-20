Take a moment for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and enjoy some Jalopnik classics today

Photo: Fred J. Griffith (AP)

All Americans should be with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. However, if you haven’t thought about his life and time in school since reading, you should take a moment to think about the importance of the civil rights movement. A dream. “Like the context of this photo, for example.

I pulled this image from the Associated Press archive as it is the only image I shared with Dr. King and could find a car. I thought to myself why I don’t just wish you, dear Jalopnik readers, a nice free Monday and I’m done with it.

Then I read the description of the picture:

The civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his deputy, Rev. Ralph Abernathy, arrive in the Montgomery, Ala courthouse on May 2, 1957, to bring Sonny Kyle Livingston Jr. and Raymond C to justice Britt Jr. for dynamizing a black man Church during a wave of racist violence. ‘

When you’re in your twenties, “over 50 years ago” seems like a long time. And in a way, I think it is. But for a nation, even a young one like the United States, half a century is hardly an old story. Simply put: in the recent past, white people have terribly terrorized and murdered black people here in America. Race relations are certainly not perfect in 2020, but they are much better, not least thanks to Dr. King.

Incidentally, Livingston and Britt were acquitted less than a month after this recording.

The point I’m aiming for is that Dr. King not only got up against separate water fountains and got bad bus seats. The civil rights movement was also about human rights. Fundamental rights such as the right to exist without being attacked or killed by your compatriot.

It is sobering and sad to think about the realities and horrors of US racism. It is therefore important not to forget them.

Enjoy your free Monday today, relax, I know I will. But at some point in your day, think about what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought and what he had to fight against.

And here is the picture above, uncut:

