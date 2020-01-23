LeBron James attends the premiere of Small Foot at the Village Theater in Westwood, California. Photo credit: @ ImageCollect.com / Carrie Nelson

Sign up for your movie newsletter now!

It’s been almost 25 years since Michael Jordan’s Tune Squad fought the violent monstars for the superiority of galactic basketball in the legendary film Space Jam.

A sequel to LeBron James is on the way as the two teams will compete against different players involved. There is no official trailer yet, but after the new Space Jam 2 uniforms were exposed online, fans have an idea of ​​the concepts that will appear on the screen.

Space Jam 2 uniforms for Monstars and Tune Squad

Images arrived on social media on Wednesday showing what the Monstars and Tune Squad will rock as their Space Jam 2 uniforms. As can be seen in the photos below, LeBron’s Tune Squad will look very similar to the uniforms from MJ’s Space Jam from 1984.

Take part in these film discussions in our forum!

There are a few updates for the new Tune Squad jersey. There is now a Nike Swoosh logo because these are Nike creations, while Champion made the originals.

The icon “What’s up doc?” The color and logo remain largely the same as on MJ’s Original Tune Squad.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJmy6WjFubo (/ embed)

The monstars’ uniforms, however, have been updated in appearance. The 1984 film showed the group of invasion basketball villains wearing plain navy blue uniforms with yellow accents. They showed large white numbers without works of art.

The new uniforms have turned the script upside down and now have orange accents along with a big Monstars name and a color that goes well with extraterrestrial basketball players.

‘Space Jam 2’ uniforms for Tune Squad, Monstars have been revealed 👀 https://t.co/YBn7p6kbZZ pic.twitter.com/kXZFdiycFB

– theScore (@theScore) January 22, 2020

Space Jam 2 x Nike 👀 pic.twitter.com/K9rtEV7JAV

– J23 iPhone app (@ J23app) January 22, 2020

Space Jam 2 jersey, details of release date of the film

Most fans who post comments on Twitter love the new shirt look from Monstars. Some ask if a LeBron James version of Tune Squad will be on the way. That remains to be seen and no release date is available.

The new film is a continuation of the classic from the 80s with Michael Jordan. It combined animation with live action when Jordan teamed up with various Looney Tunes characters to defeat a team of alien invaders.

Bill Murray was one of the other live action stars of the legendary film.

In addition to LeBron James, the other Lakers stars Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma will also be seen. Other NBA players include Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma.

WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike also have cameo appearances.

The new Warner Bros. Pictures film Space Jam 2 will be released on July 16, 2021.