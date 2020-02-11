Take a look at Jim Rutherford’s hand before you judge the Jason Zucker trade

BRADENTON, Fla. – Funny how a script can turn around.

Almost a month ago in PPG Paints Arena the Penguins had smashed the Wild, 7-1, a huge shame for that Bill Guerin make his return home, for Bruce Boudreau hilariously making the wrong line-up card and for everyone on the Minnesota side. And minutes after it was finished, I couldn’t help but notice it reported – Which Jim Rutherford and Guerin walked side by side toward the changing rooms, as they had done for so many years, before Rutherford asked Guerin to enter an office space.

You can only imagine the conversation between the venerable Hall of Famer and his vulnerable former protector: “So, Billy, my boy, that team of yours … whoa! Good luck with it, right? Perhaps you have spent ten years solving all of that! Hey, can I do something to help? You know, because of the old days? “

I’m kidding, of course. As I wrote then, one can almost be sure that they were talking about one Jason Zucker trade.

Well, fast forward, and here we are. Only in a completely different environment, a completely different circumstance.

