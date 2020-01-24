The new super library in Ottawa has great expectations.

It had to be an important destination worthy of the national capital and a project that will stimulate future development at LeBreton Flats. Moreover, it had to have that wow factor.

When the design for a $ 192.9 million facility to be shared by the Public Library (OPL) and Library and Archives Canada (LAC) was revealed on Thursday, it seemed to have that wow factor.

The undulating roof line will be a nod to the sloping Ottawa River. Ontario limestone will cover part of the outside, a reference to the nearby slope. Other parts are covered with wood, a connection with the forests and the logging history of Ottawa. Walls of molten glass windows to prevent bird collisions will allow users to admire views of the river and the Gatineau hills.

The building will get a green roof. It will also be one of the most sustainable buildings in the country. Inside, a light-filled five-storey atrium will be called a “town hall” and ceilings covered with wood that are expected to be produced locally.

There will be a recording studio, a maker’s room, a cafe on the ground floor and a restaurant on the top floor, as well as an indigenous space for presenting culture and knowledge, a children’s discovery center and a large multifunctional theater, large enough for lectures and small conferences. Three entrances, on the east side, one on the wet and a third that gives access to the Pimisi LRT station, will attract visitors to the building.

The City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Library (OPL), and Library and Archives Canada unveiled Thursday’s long-awaited design for the $ 192.9 million joint facility at LeBreton Flats after gathering ideas from the public last year for use in the last iteration.

Credit The city of Ottawa

/ jpg

The City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Library (OPL), and Library and Archives Canada unveiled Thursday’s long-awaited design for the $ 192.9 million joint facility at LeBreton Flats after gathering ideas from the public last year for use in the last iteration.

Credit The city of Ottawa

/ jpg

The City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Library (OPL), and Library and Archives Canada unveiled Thursday’s long-awaited design for the $ 192.9 million joint facility at LeBreton Flats after gathering ideas from the public last year for use in the last iteration.

Credit The city of Ottawa

/ jpg

The City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Library (OPL), and Library and Archives Canada unveiled Thursday’s long-awaited design for the $ 192.9 million joint facility at LeBreton Flats after gathering ideas from the public last year for use in the last iteration.

Credit The city of Ottawa

Cicada Design Inc.

/ jpg

The City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Library (OPL), and Library and Archives Canada unveiled Thursday’s long-awaited design for the $ 192.9 million joint facility at LeBreton Flats after gathering ideas from the public last year for use in the last iteration.

Credit The city of Ottawa

/ jpg

The City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Library (OPL), and Library and Archives Canada unveiled Thursday’s long-awaited design for the $ 192.9 million joint facility at LeBreton Flats after gathering ideas from the public last year for use in the last iteration.

Credit The city of Ottawa

Cicada Design Inc.

/ jpg

The City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Library (OPL), and Library and Archives Canada unveiled Thursday’s long-awaited design for the $ 192.9 million joint facility at LeBreton Flats after gathering ideas from the public last year for use in the last iteration.

Credit The city of Ottawa

/ jpg

The City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Library (OPL), and Library and Archives Canada unveiled Thursday’s long-awaited design for the $ 192.9 million joint facility at LeBreton Flats after gathering ideas from the public last year for use in the last iteration.

Credit The city of Ottawa

/ jpg

The City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Library (OPL), and Library and Archives Canada unveiled Thursday’s long-awaited design for the $ 192.9 million joint facility at LeBreton Flats after gathering ideas from the public last year for use in the last iteration.

Credit: the city of Ottawa

/ Post media

The City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Library (OPL), and Library and Archives Canada unveiled Thursday’s long-awaited design for the $ 192.9 million joint facility at LeBreton Flats after gathering ideas from the public last year for use in the last iteration.

Credit The city of Ottawa

/ jpg

The City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Library (OPL), and Library and Archives Canada unveiled Thursday’s long-awaited design for the $ 192.9 million joint facility at LeBreton Flats after gathering ideas from the public last year for use in the last iteration.

Credit The city of Ottawa

/ jpg

The City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Library (OPL), and Library and Archives Canada unveiled Thursday’s long-awaited design for the $ 192.9 million joint facility at LeBreton Flats after gathering ideas from the public last year for use in the last iteration.

Credit The city of Ottawa

Cicada Design Inc.

/ jpg

The City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Library (OPL), and Library and Archives Canada unveiled Thursday’s long-awaited design for the $ 192.9 million joint facility at LeBreton Flats after gathering ideas from the public last year for use in the last iteration.

Credit The city of Ottawa

/ jpg

The City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Library (OPL), and Library and Archives Canada unveiled Thursday’s long-awaited design for the $ 192.9 million joint facility at LeBreton Flats after gathering ideas from the public last year for use in the last iteration.

Credit The city of Ottawa

Cicada Design Inc.

/ jpg

The City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Library (OPL), and Library and Archives Canada unveiled Thursday’s long-awaited design for the $ 192.9 million joint facility at LeBreton Flats after gathering ideas from the public last year for use in the last iteration.

Credit The city of Ottawa

Cicada Design Inc.

/ jpg

“Frankly, it’s wonderful,” said Guy Berthiaume, who retired in August as a librarian and archivist for Canada. “I really like the wooden stairs. They are spectacular. ”

It was Berthiaume who started exploring a partnership with OPL in early 2016. Instead of separating OPL and LAC on different floors, the two entities share some space while retaining their own space. This design offers a great opportunity to reconsider public spaces, he said.

The new library will occupy 55,000 square meters at 55 Albert St., just west of Bronson Avenue, and OPL uses just over 60 percent of the space.

LAC and OPL will have their own areas in the building, but will share a few spaces – the two organizations combine sources on genealogy and create what they think is the best genealogical research site in Canada.

There was pressure to have a great design at a time when there seems to be an intense focus on library projects in Canada. Calgary, Edmonton and Halifax have opened flagship libraries in recent years for a variety of assessments.

Mayor Jim Watson, Coun. Tim Tierney, Chairman of the Ottawa Public Library Board, Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and MP for Ottawa Center, with a model of the proposed architectural design for the Ottawa Public Library – Library and Archives Canada Joint Facility.

Errol McGihon /

Post media

“We wanted excellence. There is no doubt about it, “acknowledged OPL director Danielle McDonald.” We wanted that when we chose the architect. That was clear. That was our goal, and I don’t think we gave up. ”

In Ontario, this is an unprecedented municipal-federal partnership, said Mayor Jim Watson. The synergy between OPL and LAC is expected to attract around 1.7 million visitors annually.

It is an opportunity for LAC to present its rarely seen collections.

The city of Ottawa, OPL and LAC gathered ideas from the public last year. About 4,000 people participated in workshops and online activities from Ottawa and throughout the country.

Diamond Schmitt Architects and KWC Architects worked together on the design and spent much of 2019 collecting ideas from the public.

“One thing I don’t like is that politicians step in and mock things,” Coun said. Tim Tierney, chairman of the OPL board of directors. “This is 100 percent designed by the people. It is their building at the end of the day. “

Leslie Weir, who took over the role of Berthiaume as a librarian and archivist from Canada, said the project team drew inspiration from other libraries around the world, but wanted a design that would appeal to Ottawa – and a new audience. She pointed out that although people under the age of 40 are all part of digitally born generations, surveys have shown that young people still enjoy collecting. She predicted that the library would become the ‘agora’ of the western part of the city center.

Related

The main building of the federal institution on Wellington Street, which has around 37,000 visitors each year, despite a number of efforts, including a social media campaign and people outside on Canada Day, could try to lure visitors to the building unable to attract visitors she said.

Architect Donald Schmitt said he has visited about a dozen large new libraries around the world. He was impressed by the light-filled top floor of the library in Helsinki, the beautiful atrium in Calgary and the restaurant in Halifax that overlooks the city.

Schmitt sees libraries as the cathedrals of community life. As to whether this building will end up in the history books as “iconic,” it’s up to the community, not academics or critics, he said.

“Architects don’t design iconic buildings. People decide if the building has the values ​​that inspire communities. Will this building come into the heart of the community? I think it’s going. It will be interesting to see,” said Schmitt.

An institution such as LAC used to be a place for researchers and graduate students, but ordinary people did not feel welcome, Berthiaume said. He remembered that people in the “secret bench of knowledge” sculpture would sit by the door of the Wellington Street building to be photographed, but would not venture the next three meters to go through the door.

“People saw it as a gray matter. It wasn’t welcoming, “he said. “I believe that what we have here is more democratic. It is a perfect match. ”

Coun. Tim Tierney, Chairman of the Board of Ottawa Public Library, Mayor Jim Watson, Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and MP for Ottawa Center and Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Errol McGihon /

Post media

The remainder of this year will be used to finalize the drawings before a construction contract competition starts in early 2021, with a planned opening slat in 2024.

McDonald and Weir defended the construction of a new central library and archive facility in an increasingly connected world where digital information is the king.

“Libraries are essential for me. I always believe that a learned society is great, but I think libraries are so much more than what people traditionally think about them, “McDonald said.

“This building gives you all that.”

With files from Jon Willing

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Egan: Start the car! When LRT pushes us behind the wheel

DND clears 37,000 Phoenix cases, still has 39,000 to go

Burglary suspects used stolen loot to furnish their home, police say