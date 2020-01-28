Take a detailed video tour of the International Space Station with your new space fathers

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Snn1k_qEx20 (/ embed)

2020 marks 20 years of uninterrupted human presence on the International Space Station and has evolved significantly over the decades. On Sunday, the European Space Agency released an ISS tour video moderated by ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano and NASA astronaut Drew Morgan, who point out every detail like a pair of proud fathers using FaceTiming for their children.

For the first time, a tour of the ISS with two presenting astronauts was filmed around New Year’s Day and for the first time in one shot. However, the one-hour video is not a continuous recording, but alternates between the two cameras that Parmitano and Morgan used to film.

A handy graphic overlay shows the position of the couple so that viewers can follow their way through the ISS, although the picture incorrectly shows the Nauka module instead of the pirs. The video description also includes some timestamps in case you want to see a specific area, e.g. B. the Soyuz MS-13 spaceship or the toilet. (Space Pee is recycled to drinking water. Space Poop is dropped toward the earth to burn in the atmosphere and rain fiery shit on all of us.)

“It was a pleasure for us to show you our home,” said Morgan, giving his approval. “Always in the works, always a work of art (and) a work of science.”