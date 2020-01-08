Take a deep breath: America's top commander in Afghanistan still has his 45 caliber pistol in his pocket

Loading...

Rest assured, enthusiasts of the old and respected .45 caliber pistol: Army General Austin Miller has not swapped his M1911A1 for a newer, younger Glock 19.

Miller, who leads all US troops in Afghanistan, has been using the .45 as a weapon for his general officer since 2009. Miller, a former Delta Force operator, first used the M1911A1 in 1992.

With the Army no longer issuing .45 caliber pistols to soldiers, the fact that Miller still uses the older weapon has fascinated gun lovers. (An easy way to start a fist fight is to ask pistol lovers if the .45 caliber has more “stopping power” than 9mm ammunition.)

However, the eagle-eyed Ian D’Costa of the Military Times reported for the first time that a picture of Miller shared on Instagram shows the general with a Glock 19 pistol, a weapon common to Army Rangers in combat areas.

For a minute, the M1911A1 seemed to have lost its Chuck Norris. However, Miller’s spokesman confirmed to Task & Purpose that the general was not forced to withdraw his loyal .45.

As it turns out, Miller has both an M1911A1 and a Glock 19, said Leggett, Lieutenant Colonel in the Army William “Sonny”.

“General Miller carries the weapon that makes the most sense from the METT-T (Mission, Enemy, Terrain, Troops, and Time) perspective,” said Leggett. “General Miller in Farah Province was armed with an M1911 in 2019.”

It was not immediately known whether Miller had ever attacked targets by firing both pistols at the same time.