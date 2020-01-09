Takata recalls that 10 million inflators could be the last in the airbag saga

Loading...

Takata recalls 10 million additional front airbag inflators sold to 14 different automakers as they can explode with too much force and launch shrapnel, the recall is the last recall the bankrupt company accepted in a 2015 settlement with the American security authorities. This could end the largest series of auto recalls in the history of the United States. The 10 million inflators are among the approximately 70 million in the United States that Takata was to recall under the agreement with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Audi, BMW, Honda, Daimler Vans, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen are affected, and automakers will determine which models are involved and issue their own recalls. Some have already made announcements. The recalled inflators were used to replace the dangerous ones manufactured by Takata until a permanent remedy could be developed. Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the airbags. The chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too quickly, exploding a metal cartridge and throwing shell shards. Permanent replacements do not use At least 25 people have been killed around the world and hundreds injured by Takata inflators. About 100 million inflators are being recalled worldwide.In documents released Wednesday on the NHTSA website, Takata said the figure of 10 million is an estimate and that many inflators have never been installed in vehicles. The company said it did not know how many vehicles were affected, but the numbers are still huge. Subaru, for example, issued reminders on Wednesday for nearly half a million vehicles to replace the Takata inflators that were used as interim fixes. The recalls are for vehicles from 2003 to 2014 model years, including certain Forester, Baja, Impreza, WRX, Legacy and Outback models. Also covered are the 2005 and 2006 Saab 9-2x manufactured by Subaru for General Motors. Owners can verify if their vehicles have been recalled by entering their 17-digit vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website. depending on the age of the vehicle and its location. Vehicles registered further south, where conditions are hot and humid, have priority. The latest recalls could end a saga that started with the first recall in 2001 and has spread to what is collectively the largest recall. of automotive history in the United States. still some unresolved issues, however. Takata had until the end of 2020 to prove that inflators using ammonium nitrate with a moisture-absorbing chemical are safe. If this cannot be proven, then Takata will have to recall millions of additional inflators. NHTSA has yet to make a decision on these inflators. In addition, General Motors, Ford and Mazda are requesting exceptions to the recall of Takata inflators on millions of vehicles. The companies claim their inflators are safe. Takata’s remains were purchased by Chinese company Key Safety Systems for $ 1.6 billion. The successor company is Joyson Safety Systems.

