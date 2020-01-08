Takata recall of 10M inflators may be the last of the airbag story | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Automakers will determine which models are affected and launch their own recall actions. Some have already made the announcements.

The recalled inflators were used to replace the dangerous ones made by Takata could be developed into a permanent remedy.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate airbags. The chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too quickly, blow apart a metal canister and throw shrapnel.

Permanent replacements do not use ammonium nitrate.

At least 25 people worldwide have been killed and hundreds injured by Takata inflators. Around 100 million inflators are recalled around the world.

In paperwork posted on the NHTSA website on Wednesday, Takata said the figure of 10 million is an estimate and that many of the inflators have never been installed in vehicles. The company said it did not know how many vehicles were affected.

But the numbers are still huge. Subaru, for example, issued recall on Wednesday for nearly half a million vehicles to replace Takata inflators that were used as temporary fixes. The recall actions relate to vehicles from the years 2003 to 2014, including certain Forester, Baja, Impreza, WRX, Legacy and Outback models. Also covered is the Saab 9-2x from 2005 and 2006 from Subaru for General Motors.

Owners can check whether their vehicles have been recalled by entering their 17-digit vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website.

All Takata recall actions are gradually implemented based on the age of the vehicle and the location. Vehicles that are registered further south, where the conditions are hot and humid, are given the first priority.

The final recall campaigns could end a saga that began with the first recall in 2001 and grew into what is collectively the largest recall in American automobile history.

However, there are still some unresolved issues. Takata had until the end of 2020 to prove that inflators using ammonium nitrate with a moisture-absorbing chemical are safe. If it cannot be proven, Takata will have to call millions more inflators. NHTSA has not yet made a decision about those inflators.

General Motors, Ford and Mazda are also looking for exceptions to Takata inflator recall actions on millions of vehicles. The companies claim that their inflators are safe.

The remains of Takata were purchased by Key Safety Systems in Chinese ownership for $ 1.6 billion (175 billion yen). The successor company is called Joyson Safety Systems.

Tom Krisher, The Associated Press