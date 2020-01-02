Taiwan's Best Military Officer Under 8 Helicopter Crash Fatalities – National

Loading...

Taiwan's best military official was under eight killed in an air force helicopter crash in mountainous terrain outside of Taipei on Thursday, the Department of Defense said. Five more survived.

As chief of staff, General Shen Yi-ming was responsible for overseeing the defense of the self-governing island against China, which is threatened with military force if necessary to annex what it sees as part of its territory.

The helicopter flew from Taipei to the nearby city of Yilan to celebrate New Year's Day when it crashed. Other high-ranking military personnel and the two pilots were among the victims.

The UH-60M Blackhawk, with 13 people on board, fell off the radar screen at 7:50 a.m. 10 minutes after take-off from Songshan Air Force Base, the Taiwan Ministry of Defense said. It went down in the mountainous, wooded Wulai area southeast of the capital.

Shen, 63, took over as chief of staff in July after serving as the Taiwan Air Force commander. This will be significantly improved with the arrival of the most advanced version of the US F-16V fighter.

Alexander Huang, a strategic studies professor at Tamkang University in Taiwan, who has known Shen for a decade, said he excelled as a pilot and officer.

"He was very calm and very stable and, unlike other soldiers, he always smiled, so he had a certain leadership style that also made him a popular leader in the entire military," said Huang.

President Tsai Ing-announced that the flags of the Taiwanese military institutions will fly at half-mast for three days to mourn the deaths of eight military officers in a military plane crash.

It will likely be months before the cause of the crash is known, but the pilots seemed very experienced.

"Of course, sensible people would think of mechanical errors or maintenance problems, but nothing can be said without evidence," said Huang.

A special government committee will investigate the cause of the crash, the Ministry of Defense said.

Taiwan's military has operated Blackhawk helicopters for decades, and in 2010 completed a sale of another 60 UH-Ms from the United States for $ 3.1 billion. The crashed model was used for search and rescue and was delivered according to the ministry in 2018.

The loss of Shen and other senior officials requires a rapid change in positions, but should have minimal impact on Taiwan's January 11 presidential and legislative elections, said Andrew Yang, a former Deputy Secretary of Defense who said Shen is consistently high viewed his career.

"I don't think the crash will have a major impact on the elections, but it will certainly hit the armed forces because so many high-ranking officers have died as a result of the crash," he said.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party said in a statement on social media that all public campaign events would be canceled from now through Saturday.

"The loss of the pillars of our country makes us extremely sad," the statement said.

The party has sharply criticized China's attempts to increase economic, military and diplomatic pressure. Acting President Tsai Ing-wen appears to be on the right track to win a second term against her pro-China opponent Han Kuo-yu from key opposition nationalists.

