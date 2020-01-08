Taiwanese leader gets election boost from unlikely place: China paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

A victory for Tsai and its independence-leaning party would probably herald continuous tensions and a further weakening of relations with China, which Taiwan’s self-government regards as an apostate province.

Her main opponent, Han Kuo-yu of the Nationalist Party, won the mayor race in the stronghold of the Kaohsiung Democratic Progressive Party in the local elections of 2018 and had a comfortable lead over Tsai in early 2019.

Tsai began to cut away his lead in the spring and continued for good in August. By the end of the year, she was the clear leader, according to a merger of polls by The News Lens, an independent, youth-focused media outlet.

A Tsai victory is the last thing Xi wants, but it was his most important policy speech on Taiwan in early 2019 that many analysts refer to as the starting point for her political recovery.

The Chinese leader increased pressure on Taiwan to join China as part of the “one country, two systems” that govern Hong Kong. He called for talks on this issue while saying that China would not exclude the use of force to achieve unification.

Tsai responded immediately and said that the 23 million people of Taiwan would never accept “one country, two systems” and launch a four-day media blitz. Three weeks later, her support rating was 10 percentage points higher than after the setback of the elections in November 2018.

She also benefited from a makeover of her public image, using memes, animation and social media to reach young voters. Campaign spokeswoman Lien Yi-ting has credited the strategy with playing an important role in raising Tsai’s approval ratings.

Then came the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, which broke out in June. Tsai has repeatedly pointed to the unrest as evidence that China’s “one country, two systems” approach is not working.

Taiwan’s presidential elections generally revolve around the island’s relationship with China. Voters have gone back and forth between the hard line that the Democratic Progressive Party believes are the best to defend Taiwan’s sovereignty and cooperation with China that the Nationalist Party believes will promote economic growth.

“I think that due to the recent months of protests in Hong Kong and Tsai’s successful strategy to play the anti-China card, these practical issues are being eliminated and voters are being persuaded in this terrorism,” said Jason Hsu, legislator of the Nationalist Party who is a member of the Han policy team.

The economic argument has lost some of its potential as Taiwanese companies relocate their production from China due to rising labor costs and the trade war between the US and China, which has led to rates for Chinese goods. China has made it harder for Chinese tourists to visit Taiwan.

The US, which does not recognize Taiwan, but sells military defense equipment, has passed laws and has taken other steps that, although largely symbolic, have shown support for the island. That encourages voters to stand up to China despite the risks …

“These make people believe that the US is a factor that Taiwan can rely on,” said Wong Ming-hsien, professor at the Graduate Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies at Tamkang University. “And if Taiwan can trust that, it can support pressure from China.”

Han’s preference for verbal blunders and a primary challenge from manager Terry Gou, who divided the Nationalist Party, have also helped Tsai, said Lev Nachman, a Fulbright colleague researching Taiwan’s politics.

He considers these factors and recreating Tsai’s image as momentary, if not more important, than the protests in Hong Kong to restore Tsai’s popularity.

“She is like the coolest politician in Taiwan,” he said. “Young people really love her again, which is great, because nobody liked her a year ago.”

___

Associated Press journalist Johnson Lai contributed to this report.

Ken Moritsugu and Ralph Jennings, The Associated Press