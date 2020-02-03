Taiwan upset Thailand in Sydney

Thailand looked better at times and put together a couple of good pass combinations, although the opposing goalkeeper Tsai Ming-Jung had no problems for a long time.

Tsai Ming-Jung proved to be a capable shooter and saved the side several times, even though it looked fragile with high balls.

After Ting Chi sent a Wang Hsiang-Huei shot home to kick off, striker Chen Yen-Ping missed a golden chance to double the lead after half an hour.

Thailand’s best openings came seconds before half-time when Taneekarn Dangda blocked an unattractive Ming-Jung header before the goalkeeper delivered an excellent parade just moments before an attempt by Silawan Intamee.

Thailand pushed as far as possible in the second half, but the cohesion in attack was largely absent. Aside from some notable long-distance efforts by Ainon Phancha, they managed to score few goals.

Australia will face Thailand on Monday before a game against China next week on Wednesday to determine the group winner.

The group’s two best teams will meet in South Korea, Vietnam or Myanmar in the home and away games next month to get two places in Tokyo. North Korea withdrew from the final qualifying rounds.

South Korea started their Group A season with a 7-0 win over Myanmar.

Australia just barely missed the semi-finals at the Rio Olympics four years ago and suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the penalty shootout against hosts Brazil.

Japan has secured its Olympic place as host and will not compete in Asian qualifying.