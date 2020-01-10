Taiwan is jeopardizing the future of its democracy paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“Let’s go outside and vote tomorrow, let the world tell with our own voices that Taiwanese are determined to defend sovereignty, determined to guard democracy, and determined to continue with reforms,” ​​she said at a meeting at the end Friday.

Han Kuo-yu, the challenger of the Nationalist Party of Tsai, said that Taiwan should be more open to negotiations with China, in contrast to Tsai, who rejected the overtures of Beijing.

China and Taiwan were divorced during the civil war in 1949, but Beijing still claims sovereignty over the island and threatens to occasionally use force to seize power if necessary.

The Hong Kong protests have undermined Taiwan’s support for the “one-country, two-systems” approach that Beijing has defended for running both that former British colony and Taiwan.

Fears of Chinese interference in Taiwanese politics and a revival of the economy have helped Tsai to get a head start after a serious electoral battle for its Democratic Progressive Party 14 months ago.

The nationalists have struggled to find candidates who can unleash their pro-Chinese supporters and win young Taiwanese who increasingly prefer the DPP.

The election of former legislator Han as mayor of Kaohsiung in December 2018 has given new life to the nationalists, who lost their grip on power four years ago. They had ruled since their troops fled from the mainland to Taiwan with the victory of the civil war in the Communists in 1949.

Shortly after taking office, Han traveled to China to sign deals for the sale of 5.2 billion new Taiwanese dollars ($ 165 million) to Taiwanese agricultural products. He also met with senior officials for relations with Taiwan, including the head of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the cabinet, Liu Jieyi, and ranking of Communist Party officials in Hong Kong.

That strengthened his image as a candidate supported and friendly to Beijing. Although Han is not expected to win, his party is fighting hard to wipe out the majority of the DPP in the 113-seat parliament, officially known as the Legislative Yuan.

A Tsai victory is expected to draw more diplomatic, economic and military pressure from Beijing on the island, in line with President Xi Jinping’s campaign to force her government to confirm her insistence that Taiwan is part of China.

Tsai refused this and claims that Beijing has no claim to Taiwan, although its government has repeatedly called for the parties to reopen talks without conditions.

Since the transition to full democracy in the 1980s, Taiwan has increasingly asserted its independent identity of China, even though it is not recognized by the United Nations or another large nation.

The island with more than 23 million people fulfills all the roles of a sovereign nation, issues its own passports, maintains its own military and legal system, and acts as a crucial hub in the global high-tech supply chain.

If it is re-elected, Tsai will face challenges in an effort to reform the government and the economy and push through unpopular cuts in generous civil servant pensions.

Johnson Lai and Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press