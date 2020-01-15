KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan – Taiwanese marines organized Thursday exercises as part of a series of military exercises after the re-election of pro-independence president Tsai Ing-wen.

The exercises were aimed at neutralizing the threat of small groups of attackers by means of small arms and small battles.

As with all these exercises, the supposed enemy is the army of China, which claims that Taiwan as its own territory is being brought under control by force if necessary.

Other exercises earlier this week were the Taiwan Air Force, which is undergoing a major upgrade with the acquisition of the latest version of American F-16 hunters and other advanced technology.

China has an overwhelming advantage in numbers of planes, ships and missiles that it threatens Taiwan, requiring the island to upgrade its defense with advanced technological solutions.

Any attack would probably also take place in the US, which is legally required to regard island security threats as a matter of “serious concern.”

It is believed that China’s strategies to unravel control of Taiwan include the use of special forces to seize key military, political, and economic infrastructure sites, while the island’s defense is interrupted by aerial bombing and rocket attacks.

Even on non-election years, the Taiwanese army generally exercises in the middle of winter to demonstrate its willingness to defend the island during the Lunar New Year festival, which starts on January 25 this year.

