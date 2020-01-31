Taipei Game Show postponed due to corona virus

There are several major video game exhibitions around the world. Hundreds of thousands are present at the Taipei Game Show, and protecting the show is quite a horror for the show. There are controls to make sure that nothing dangerous is brought on the show, but there is a new virus that has become quite a pandemic. You have probably heard of the corona virus. This virus caused the show to be postponed.

The virus is spreading from China and is becoming a worldwide threat to those who want to ensure that the disease does not spread. For several airports, it is a fairly extensive process to ensure that everyone is safe before entering the country when planes fly from areas where virus cases have been reported. As a result, there were already concerns about the fair, as VG247 reported that the attendees present should go through various reviews, e.g. B. measuring body temperature and wearing medical masks at all times.

Now a new report has appeared that reveals that the Taipei Game Show has been postponed. With over 300,000 expected visitors, the show was postponed after a vote by the committee responsible for the event. There is no exact date for the show to resume, although we will apparently see the Taipei Game Show return sometime this summer and more details will be released soon.

As several developers and publishers plan to visit and continue to publish their video game titles, this could be a factor in who actually appears on the show, as releases may shift earlier before certain games hit the market. In any case, it’s best to be on the safe side, and since a deadly virus is already problematic, it’s probably not worth the risk of participating.

Source: VG247