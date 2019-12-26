Taipans claim victory after hiring Melbourne United for horror

Loading...

"This group is different, every time we do something very good, for whatever reason, we take a step back, then reassess and push again," said Vickerman.

"But we have to start putting together several good things. Several good games together."

Melbourne captain Chris Goulding intervened in the third quarter by nailing two big three runs after his team made just three hits for him in the first half. United have a collection of offensive talents who can score with anyone in the NBL, but too often they lose track of their offensive plans and those gaps have made the difference.

While the big trouble was mounting for the Taipans, Melbourne began to roar after a daring behind the back pass of Goulding Shawn Long's configuration (14 points, 12 rebounds) for a basket, United import Melo Trimble (16 points) did two free throws to tie the scores at 75-75 with just over 90 seconds left.

But that's where Newbill scored his class in the competition because after his failed shot was caught by the Taipans, he then drove the basket and performed a disputed lay-up with 58 seconds left.

DJ Newbill is fouled by Mitch McCarron of United.Credit:AAP

Trimble could have evened the scores with 12 seconds left, but lost the ball on a basket ball and with Melbourne only having two faults, the home team could only make a mistake and look on helplessly. while the Taipans were running the clock.

The Taipans (9-9) have now won three games against Melbourne (10-8) and while the two are currently in the top four, unless United find some consistency, they may soon find themselves at home. outdoor, just like their most difficult stretch. of the season begins. They will lose Melbourne Arena to the Australian Tennis Open and play more games on the road.

"We shortened a lot of things we wanted to do offensively in the first half of the game," said Vickerman.

“In the second half, we were better, to have a quarter like that (first quarter) and even the reasonable shots we got, we still could not put them.

“We were therefore massively behind after this first quarter. Our defense held up tonight, it was solid.

“We wanted to find rhythm in the match. In the first half, we just didn't drive to get what we wanted on the offensive. "

Melbourne has little time to overcome this defeat by hosting the Brisbane Bullets at the Melbourne Arena on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Roy Ward is a sports writer for The Age.

