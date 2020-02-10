Taika Waititi calls JoJo Rabbit a response to hate

Jojo Rabbit writer-director Taika Waititi knows that, on paper, his adaptation of the book by writer Christine Leunens Caging Skies sounds like a hard sell: it is a film about a boy whose imaginary best friend is Adolf Hitler (also played by Waititi).

But while talking backstage with the Academy Awards during the Academy Awards after accepting his prize for the best-adapted scenario, Waititi suggested that his “film was a response to a resurgence of hatred and intolerance and hateful language.” After the Second World War, Waititi reminded us that almost everyone agreed that Nazis were bad and “if you were a Nazi, you would go to jail.” Now he said: “The rules have changed. If you are a Nazi, feel free to hold a meeting on the town square.”

“Something has changed and something is wrong and we have forgotten the rules,” Waititi said. “I feel that the film has become more important and relevant today. That is a sad thing – but also good for me!”

This is the message since the first trailer before Jojo Rabbit was released last year, when it was called an “anti-hate” satire.

Waititi’s next project is also about the fight between good and evil, although in a less historical sense. He writes and directs Thor: Love and Thunder.

Image source: Getty / Amy Sussman