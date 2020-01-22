Tactics intact, the Australian speedster Caleb Ewan wins the second stage

Australian sprint star Caleb Ewan made up for his team’s tactical mistakes on the first stage by winning the second stage of the Tour Down Under with an incredible speed and performance boost.

Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) snatched the overall leader’s ocher jersey on Wednesday when he narrowly beat defending champion Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) at the finish line in Stirling.

It was a repeat of the couple’s one-two win as a teammate when they last visited TDU in the same town in the Adelaide Hills two years ago.

Australian rider Nathan Haas (Cofidis) finished third on the line.

Ewan already had a roller coaster week in South Australia after being named the world’s best sprinter by Australian cyclist Robbie McEwen.

He won the Schwalbe Classic criterion on Sunday and then missed the first stage. He later admitted that he was caught too far back to challenge the leaders on the first leg of the sprint.

But his Lotto Soudal team colleagues implemented their plan perfectly on the second stage.

“There have been many times we stuffed it and we didn’t get the result we wanted, but we always seemed to be recovering,” said Ewan.

“We had a good debriefing last night about what we could do better, and the boys came out much better today and did really well.

My team was always there to keep me in a good position on this last long climb. This is basically what I need. I need the trip to be as simple as possible, and that’s what they gave me. “

A serious crash over the last three kilometers in Stirling challenged many drivers, including Mitchelton-Scott’s Simon Yates and Italian star Elia Viviani (Cofidis).

“I was in front of all of them, but I could hear them,” said Ewan.

“It is never a nice sound when I hear grating carbon, but luckily I was before it.

“I think everyone is pretty nervous because it’s one of those finishes that gets a lot of people up.”

The winner of the first stage, Sam Bennett, is on time with Ewan, but the Australian gets his Irish rival the ocher jersey based on the placement.

Impey is a second behind him for an unprecedented third year in a row after the overall standings.

The race was only the third for Evan’s little daughter Lily to be present and resulted in a third victory.

But Ewan would need more than a lucky charm to win on the difficult stage of the climber in Paracombe, where he will take it easy instead of trying to face a challenge.

There are two more stages that are suitable for sprinters and reach Murray Bridge (stage 4) and Victor Harbor (stage 5).