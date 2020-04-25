Tactical Galactical PC Full Version Free Download

Incredible Brain Conquering Game – Tactical Galactical

To conquer the brain, devouring creatures in space require galactic proportions with tactical powers. Choose from the three commanders of about three and fight for control of the planet by fighting in multiplayer battles. You as a player must follow the commanders in the game which is wacky in the single-player mode. Each of the commanders has its own special desktop platform as well as the ability to use the battlefield in various ways.

The battlefield in which you are involved is always in real-time strategy. The positioning of the unit is the key element. The hexagonal grid cards allow the level of control over how your troops will attack or move. You, as an expert, merge with a traditional fighting game with fast and fast card game mechanics.



Various commanders:

There are actually three types of commanders that you may need to control to pulverize and devastate your enemies on the battlefield to progress and win the game.

The first commander is the invincible, Delores, he is a fiery and expert commander and leader. He never gives up and seems to focus only on the positive. He has special abilities to defend his units and to shape them into a point. The next commander or leader is the vigorous Mikhail who is a young prize belonging to the race of aliens. His special abilities are to fight the rival and shock him by using force brutally. He is the person who is complete with hugs and warmth. The final commander is the cunning Zubair who is the free agent. He uses his greed to convince him to acquire wealth. His ambitions allow this commander to obtain good information on the battlefield. He has the special ability to acquire resources faster than any other commander.

Galactic tactical ship:

All over the planet, the galactic war breaks out and your deployment ship remains in the sky. The ship pulls the new units into drop pods. They offer visibility on the tiles under the ship. You can control your ship outside of your units. You can move it where it is needed to deploy the units whenever you need to. Be careful about this as you need time to drop the pods and open them. Because they are prone to enemy fire and keep game reinforcements safe.

Units present in the game:

He has a few units to be able to use it in your army. It also involves vehicles, air units and infantry. All units move with the hexagonal grid with various weaknesses, strengths and range of attacks and abilities. As you progress through the game, you and your rival will run to see who can attack whom in an intelligent way. You must have the ability to pierce enemies. You have to solve the puzzles that are complicated before you design any type of technique. You have to work your brain to accomplish the whole mission by winning the diversion.

Tactical Galactical Trailer



Tactical Galactical Full Version PC Game Download

Required configuration Tactical Galactical



MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: Windows 7+ (64 bit)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 4 GB of available space



RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

How to install?