Taco Bell will pay you $ 100,000 a year

Store managers at some Taco Bell stores in the United States are on the verge of very high wages.

In response to a tough job market with many companies struggling to find ways to retain and hire workers, Taco Bell will begin offering $ 100,000 in wages to some of the chain’s general managers in 2020, Bloomberg reports.

For some managers, the increase would double their current salary. Currently, managers are paid between $ 50,000 and $ 80,000 a year, according to KRON.

Exactly where will workers start to see the money coming in? Although Taco Bell has not published specific locations, higher wages will first be tested in the Midwest and Northeast regions, reports Fox 8.

It’s not the only move Taco Bell is making to keep up with the competitive market. USA Today said the chain would also require that all corporate sites offer employees who worked more than 90 days a minimum of 24 hours of paid sick leave each year.

As part of its January 8 announcement of new employee changes, Taco Bell shared its plans to make all packaging sustainable by 2025, according to Bloomberg.

Taco Bell is a property of Yum! Brands, which has 6,500 Taco Bell locations in the United States, as well as 20,000 KFC locations and nearly 17,000 Pizza Hut locations worldwide.