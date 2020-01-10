Loading...

Are you depressed that no one is hiring unwrapped bloggers in your hometown? Are you frustrated that you can’t feed your comic book clothes with the minimal streaming money that your cutting-edge grind-trap project generates? Good luck, friends: Taco bell comes to your aid with decent wages.

According to a recent Bloomberg article, the fast food institution is discussing how to implement annual salaries of up to $ 100,000. Citing an increasingly hectic job market, the Mexican fast food chain believes that if you pay them, they won’t come: they’ll stay.

The article indicates that the managers of Taco Bell stores belonging to the company earn on average between $ 50,000 and $ 80,000 in annual salary. The chain is testing the experience of higher wages in various locations in the Northeast and Midwestern United States. The idea of ​​dramatically raising the wages of fast food workers has been explored with positive results from companies like Detroit’s In-N-Out Burger and Moo Cluck Moo.

Employees will also now be paid up to 24 hours of sickness, according to the Los Angeles Times. The benefit was previously only available to managers, but staff who have worked at least 90 days will now have the same option.

So, here’s to the masses who can’t provide a lyrical flow that doesn’t look like an unexpected awakening from a bender drunk. Taco Bell distributes baller salaries to get you in your way. Because at the end of the night shift at 5:30 a.m., getting it right in a seven-layer burrito is more important than shouting at the Lamborghini that you will never drive with a Cardi B clone shotgun .

And in fact, yes, we want sauce with that…

More on Taco Bell

Taco Bell, the awesome fast food company based on multiple permutations of the same five foods, has unveiled its latest merchandise. Starting today, the company’s online store now offers sets of your favorite sachets of hot sauce among other thematic products.

For the nominal price of $ 79.95 each, you can buy branded sauces from their sweet, hot and hot sauces. We are not at all shocked. We live in a world where consumers will really let themselves be seen in public in their fluffy sleepwear by buying groceries, cigarettes or contraceptives. And let’s face it: the new Taco Bell line is much less annoying than this repeated pattern of chilli and chili that binds your fathers, your uncles and the assorted Guy Fieri wannabes perceived as “cool”.

Teaming up with Tipsy Elves, the hot sauce ones come in three flavors – or colors – fire, hot and sweet.

Fans with heavy wallets have more reason to celebrate: the collection of Taco Bell sauce sachets is not limited to suburban sewing. Fans of fake Mex souvenirs can pony up to buy gravy pillows ($ 25), blankets ($ 40), a set of ornaments ($ 20) and the main dish, an inflatable courtyard decoration of six feet high hot sauce ($ 200).

You could hook punk lovers on your vacation list with a Taco Everyday shirt, and no one would dare call you lame. It takes a special kind of person to vibrate a hot sauce bodysuit in public, and we bet it’s someone with a full discography of A day to remember and Four year old tracks on their phones.

If you come down with a bad case of food cravings, don’t worry. Head to the border (we mean the drive-thru line, of course) with your jumpsuit. If you’re so hungry that you spill sauce on yourself, you’re good. No one will be able to see it. It is, my friends, a premonitory fast food engineering. (But does not entirely replace the hole left by the absence of the XXL grilled steak burrito from the Taco Bell menu.)

Discover the full collection here and share with us the replicas of inflatable condiments that you would gladly put on your front lawn in the blink of an eye, whether it is Cholula with garlic chili or Black vape juice Note…

