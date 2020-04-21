Taco Bell is giving away its new menu item for Taco this Tuesday

(Photo via Instagram / tacobell)

It’s another Tuesday, which means Taco Bell keeps taco Tuesday alive with a free taco. However, this week is a bit different than in the past.

This week’s free taco is the brand new Flamin ‘Hot Doritos Locos Taco. In previous weeks, the free taco was the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco.

Read more: This is why Puddle Of Mudd’s viral Nirvana cover sounded like this

Taco Bell has been giving away a free taco every Tuesday since March 31.

“For the past few weeks, we’ve focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we’re giving America free tacos as a small way to say thanks for how everyone shows up for their community,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell.

According to People, they have also given something back to the community through their charity and local taco trucks. The Taco Bell Foundation has revealed that they will donate $ 1 million to No Kid Hungry, which aims to end child hunger in the United States. They also use their food trucks to provide food to first responders around the world.

As reported by Newsweek, Taco Bell offers food to the frontline workers who use their mobile trucks. They are also looking at how to guide large vehicles such as ambulances and vans.

An update from our CEO Mark King on how we use our Taco Trucks to serve our heroes, support our communities and stay safe …. Pic.twitter.com/hj36UgH7e0

– Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 28, 2020

Read more: Here’s how blink-182’s “The Rock Show” van ended up in a junkyard

Unfortunately, free tacos have a downside. They cause workers unnecessary stress and worry when people flood Taco Bell’s drive-in for the deal.

Some Taco Bell employees are so unhappy that they have launched a petition from A Coworker.org about treating employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition specifically mentions the Taco Tuesday deal and its recklessness.

“Those of us who worked that day know that this is the busiest store we’ve seen since the Corona pandemic started, and we’ve recently learned they will get another one on the seventh,” says the petition. “Corporate literally encourages people to come to their stores in the midst of the pandemic! (…) A company that loses several weeks to a month of business is not as important as endangering our lives and the lives of our children. By signing this petition, we stand together to demand that management make changes before anything happens to us. If one of us gets sick, we all get sick! “

But AltPress reported on that petition on April 10. Last week, Taco Bell still had the Taco Tuesday deal, and they do so this week.

TOMORROW, April 21, drive thru and grab a new Flamin ‘Hot Doritos® Locos Tacos for free. 🔥

– Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 20, 2020

Spice up your Tuesday and drop by our ride through April 21 for a free new Flamin ‘Hot Doritos® Locos Tacos.

– Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 19, 2020

So if you are struggling financially with the coronavirus or if you just want to try the amazing Flamin “Hot Doritos Locos Taco, do it with respect and courtesy. Taco Bell employees put themselves at risk to support themselves and others.

Are you going to get the free Flamin ‘hot Doritos Locos Taco? Sound off in the comments below!

See more: A final ranking of each item in the Taco Bell dollar menu

11. Cheesy Roll Up