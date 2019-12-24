Tacko Fall conducted the Boston Pops at their Christmas concert

Loading...

Tacko Fall has become a fan favorite in Boston after the Celtics signed him to a two-way deal after he left UCF. The 7 & # 39; 6 center is a formidable person even by NBA standards, and while there are opportunities for its development, there is good reason to believe that it can make a positive contribution at the NBA level.

He is currently signed out for the 20-7 Celtics when he's not in Maine with the Red Claws, but is loved by Boston's rabid fan base despite his two-way status. The hope is, of course, that Fall can become something like Boban Marjanovic, who plays in spurts and is incredibly skillful in the offensive and serves as a rather deterrent defense. It remains to be seen if Fall can develop this type of touch, but he is a driving force in pick-and-roll action and can very skillfully wipe away shots on the edge.

Away from the square, people love Tacko, and on Monday night he thrilled the crowd at the Boston Pops' holiday concert at Boston Symphony Hall by arriving in a bespoke tuxedo (48 extra long for those who keep track of things) and taking on the conducting Pops for "sleigh ride".

The twist in the middle is a great touch and shows Tacko's display. The tuxedo is very smart and I dare say it's the longest tuxedo with tails out there. The Pops of course deliver the goods for the song under Tacko's instructions.

(tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) sports (t) boston celtics (t) nba christmas day games (t) tacko fall