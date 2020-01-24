Clare Thorp advocates pure flawless pleasure from nobody grabbing your chips …

Does the idea of ​​saying “Table for one please” make you sweat? If so, it looks like you haven’t discovered the joys of solo dining yet. You wouldn’t be alone, because new research has found that a third of us find it intimidating to eat alone. However, despite our fears, eating alone is becoming more common.

According to a recent well-being index, 29% of us eat alone most of the time, up from 26% six months earlier; although this figure largely reflects the solo meals we make in our homes (lemon cream on crumpets for dinner, anyone?). Increasingly, however, we are also choosing to go solo when we eat out. Open Table research found that reservations for unique restaurants jumped 160% between 2014 and 2018.

In South Korea, eating alone has become such a trend that they have invented a name for it – honbap. In Seoul, it’s something to celebrate – and with the hashtag #solodining having more than 15,000 posts on Instagram, it seems like that feeling can spread here.

Although not everyone accepts the idea of ​​eating alone. Health experts argue that increasing the number of people eating alone is a concern, reporting research that links solo meals to depression, diabetes and high blood pressure, although others are rising an increase in food sharing initiatives that bring people together to eat and the benefits of eating together.

But we all know there is a huge difference in eating alone because you have no choice but to actively choose to go solo. And while it is true that sharing a meal with people you love is one of the greatest pleasures in life, it is also true that having a good meal is one of the most underrated. To me, this beats the hell out of bath bombs as a form of personal care.

There are obvious advantages. First, you can go wherever you want, anytime. Don’t worry if everyone will like the menu or if there are enough options for your vegetarian friends. You can just go where your desires take you. I avoided the rain to drink ramen at 4 p.m. (without worrying about the splash of broth on all my table companion), I went through three pasta dishes (no cooking companion, no judgment) at the counter from a chic Italian restaurant on a Wednesday lunchtime and ordered a whole baked camembert (“serves two”… as if) for dinner.

When you are solo, you can often sit in places otherwise impossible to mark a table. I stepped forward to a lonely seat at the bar while groups are shaking outside the door. It’s something that restaurants are also doing more and more – having casual bar-style seating that makes you feel a lot less like a big deal.

The Taiwanese restaurant in London, Xu, went even further with a comfortable stand made for one. In Japan, they really did everything with one chain, Ichirin, serving diners in solo cabins through bamboo curtains, so you don’t even see a waiter, let alone another restaurant. They call it a “low interaction” meal. While I like the idea of ​​a steaming noodle bowl suddenly popping up in front of me, being sealed in an office cubicle takes away half the fun. After all, one of the best things to eat alone is people’s looks.

While the real pleasure of dining solo is, I think, underestimated. It is the simple act of asking someone to carefully prepare a meal for you, placing it in front of you, asking how it is and taking the dishes afterwards. In short, ask someone to feed you. And someone else is doing the dishes. It is alarming how rarely this can happen if you are single or living alone (and your friends are not used to having dinner parties) and how pleasant it can be.

If you are wondering what others think, don’t do it. When was the last time you saw a woman sitting alone, eating a delicious plate of food, reading a book, and thinking something other than “that looks like a good bloody moment”? There is nothing pathetic about eating alone. After all, it’s a date with someone you love. Also, no one is trying to steal your chips.

Are you going alone?



Five Ways to Get This…



Sit at the bar: If you are bothered by the idea of ​​sitting in front of an empty chair, go to a restaurant where you can sit at the bar or at the counter. Or ask for a seat by the window, where you can watch the world go by.

Take an accessory: No, not your phone. A book or magazine will help you feel more comfortable, although looking into space is perfectly fine.

Talk to people: The server. The bartender. Other guests. Being alone does not mean that you cannot engage with others.

Enjoy your meal: I really like it. Eating solo gives you the chance to savor every delicious bite of your meal.

Don’t worry about what others think: Chances are they’re jealous of diving into your pasta without having to pause for polite conversation.