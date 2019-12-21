Taber Clinic saves province millions with alternative financing model

Loading...

A new report from the Alberta Health Quality Council (HQCA) found that a primary care clinic in Taber, Alta., Is one of two in the province that is successfully using an alternative funding model for doctors – a model that helps doctors provide province millions of dollars a year.

Dr. Andrea Hargrove has worked at the Taber Clinic for eight years and said it was the most comprehensive clinic she has ever attended.

"(It is) a team approach to health care where everyone works to improve patient care and practice," she said.

CONTINUE READING:

The Alberta government, which is changing drug coverage for 26,000 patients, is anticipating savings of up to $ 380 million



Hargrove believes that teamwork has resulted in Taber residents receiving the best care in the province.

"They got used to the fact that they can usually get an appointment within this week when they call," said Hargrove.

The story continues under the advertisement

The approach has caught the attention of the HQCA: a report looked at the funding model used by the Taber Clinic and Crowfoot Village Family Practice (CVFP) in Calgary.

The HQCA examined data from both clinics, both of which offer team-based care, and found that the Taber Clinc had saved the province $ 62.2 million in the past 10 years, while CVFP saved more than $ 57 million achieved.

CONTINUE READING:

Alberta Health Services is cutting hundreds of nursing jobs: UNA and NDP



Hargrove said the approach allows her clinic to provide more care.

"We try to address any issues that someone on their list of concerns has within a reasonable framework," she said.

Similar news

Instead of the widespread fee payments in Alberta that charge the province for every patient visit, Alberta Health's two clinics receive annual block funding for each patient, regardless of how often that person is seen.

While these clinics could cost the province more in advance, the model together saved nearly $ 120 million over 10 years.

According to the HQCA report, the Taber Clinic alone saved the healthcare system $ 7.2 million in 2016.

CONTINUE READING:

Rachel Notley calls for a personal debate with Kenney about healthcare cuts



"It shows that there are savings downstream," said Hargrove.

The story continues under the advertisement

"It not only saves money but also health, reducing the number of hospital admissions and the number of emergency rooms." Our patients are cared for in a suitable place. "

Tweet this

The Health Quality Council is calling for this alternative funding to be used more extensively, and is trying to involve the health services of the province and Albertas.

Dr. Hargrove said the growing pain was worth it.

"Sometimes it's not always easy, there are a lot of things coming from different directions all day, but it makes a difference when it works," she said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

, (tagsToTranslate) Taber Clinic (t) Alberta Health (t) Alberta Health (t) Alberta Primary Care (t) Alberta Health Quality Council (t) HQCA (t) Lethbridge (t) Lethbridge News (t) Canada (t) Health ( t) News