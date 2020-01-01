Tabcorp bettors embrace digital betting in TAB's offline online merger

Loading...

"There have been extreme situations where customers have been kicked out of the site if they did not bet money with them."

TAB's online betting turnover increased by 7.4% last year, while its retail turnover dropped by 7.7%, its betting revenues now being roughly split 50/50 between the two channels.

Overall betting turnover fell 3.6% last year, Tabcorp's bottom line being supported by the lottery business acquired during its 2017 merger with Tatts.

Tabcorp started deploying systems in late 2016 that used geolocation technology to identify when a customer placed a bet on the TAB smartphone app at a location, so that revenue can be shared .

But Mr Rytenskild said that this did not prevent up to 60 percent of online betting in places placed with rival bookies.

Tabcorp is now trying to combat this by deploying "site mode" on its application, which offers customers special offers or offers only accessible on TAB sites.

Encourage bettors

Rytenskild said the feature was designed to encourage bettors to choose TAB over competitors and to encourage favoritism on TAB sites.

Rytenskild said the first signs were positive, with the number of customers reactivating their accounts and placing a bet in the places after six months without increasing by 60%, and the number of new digital customers placing bets in the places increasing 20 percent.

About 160,000 customers have used site mode in Victoria and NSW since its launch, which represents approximately one-third of its customers active in those states.

"What has changed now is that we have places that say: go for your life, you choose how you want to bet, as long as you build with TAB," said Rytenskild. "This is the big change."

Tabcorp recently signed broadcast agreements with the National Basketball Association and the National Football League in hopes of showing that their matches will generate favoritism in TAB websites.

Corporate reporter at The Age and Sydney Morning Herald.

