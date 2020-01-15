Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines looks bad, and the worst is yet to come

The Taal volcano in the Philippines, rising more than 1,000 feet above a crater lake 30 miles south of Manila, could erupt in force at any time. It has already been more than three days since ash geysers have been fired on ash geysers, covering roads, cars, plants, animals and just about everything else to the capital.

Cracks were seen on nearby rocks amid fears that an explosion could send red-hot magma flows out of the volcano after lava had already burst from its heart when it first burst on Sunday.

Renato Solidum, director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, placed the volcano on alert level 4 for “a possible dangerous eruption in a few hours to a few days,” warning those who had left the area to stay at the l ‘gap before the volcano reaches level 5 for “dangerous eruption.”

In the popular resort of Tagaytay, on the long ridge overlooking the crater lake and the volcanic island in the middle, the shops and restaurants normally crowded with tourists are deserted. Residents, defying official advice, return in haste, inspecting property already covered with ashes transformed into thick mud by the rain.

“They have no water or electricity in Tagaytay,” said Patrick Tumale after venturing down the ash and mud covered road of his motorcycle to take a look at the crater lake. “They have been waiting for two days for the fire truck to provide water.”

There was also no electricity, despite assurances that the power company was “working on it.” While waiting for power, Tumale said he “spotted restaurants letting people charge their phones using a gasoline generator and providing free lugaw, which is like rice soup.” (Tumale runs a small restaurant in the provincial capital of Santa Rosa on the expressway to Manila.) He also saw motorcyclists like him “hand out water and masks to random people” while “the only open enterprise was a fruit market. ”

“” The sky darkened in the night. “”

– Arlene Lazaro-Gan in the Philippine Inquirer

An eyewitness described the scene when the volcano erupted.

“Traffic slowed as motorists stopped to take photos of the smoke coming from the crater,” Arlene Lazaro-Gan wrote in the Philippine Inquirer. “What started out as a show has turned into a nightmare. The air started to smell funny. The clouds darkened and lightning began to explode in all directions from the volcano. Everyone rushed to safety and got into their car. “

The scene quickly worsened when “the sky darkened in the night” and “pieces of ash that were not visible began to mix with the rainwater,” she said. written. “Soon my wipers screamed – I was wiping the mud. It had become dark. I was still stuck in traffic. “

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, wearing a mask in a city sheltered from eruptions, said the region was “a disaster area”, that the crisis “turns into a big explosion or that it is simmering” and told people to stay away. .

Such warnings, however, are often ignored.

On the island of the volcano, the scene was desperate as the farm animals died and the tour guides worried about the horses that transported visitors to the edge of the volcano. Defying orders to stay away, some men rescued mud-covered horses, loading them onto small boats and taking them to relative safety.

Returning from Tagaytay, Tumale saw orchards and farmland devastated by ash and sulphurous smoke. As the ashes spread, auto assembly lines and a soft drink bottling plant had to shutdown in an industrial area on the way to Santa Rosa.

“Signs that the crisis is improving could become a trap for thousands of people determined to return home.”

In the nearby town of Nuvali, the Technoparc’s entertainment area “is currently closed, although they have power generators,” said Tumale. Feeding red and black carp in the pond is a prime attraction. “I suspect that most of the fish have already died from the sulfur produced by the ash falls,” said Tumale.

Although some rumblings have subsided in the past few hours, fears persist that Taal will explode, and signs that the crisis is improving could become a trap for thousands of people determined to return home.

Taal has exploded from time to time for centuries in a country famous for a long time or infamous for its active volcanoes.

Hundreds of people died in the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo, 100 km northwest of Manila, which resulted in the closure of Clark Air Base and ultimately the end of what had been a massive presence. of the US Air Force.

The Mayon volcano, 300 miles southeast of Manila, is still active, projecting smoke and fire visible from an observation area 10 miles across a valley.

As Taal belched, scolded and dumped ash into the air, banks and schools closed and business slowed or stopped, even in Manila, as airlines canceled and postponed hundreds of flights. Miraculously, no one was killed, except a truck driver whose vehicle slipped from a muddy road.

At his home in Nuvali, a fashionable community with modern office buildings and shopping malls, Human Rights Watch researcher Carlos Conde said, “Yes, the house, the garden, the car were all covered in ashes. But he and his family were unharmed.

“We are good, even if we have to evacuate,” said Condé. “Cleaning is going to be a bitch!”

.