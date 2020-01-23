T-Pain and Reality Stars share Sabra Hummus in Super Bowl Ad - Adweek

Hummus producer Sabra Dipping Co. will launch its first Super Bowl commercial this year with an unexpected mix of stars like rapper T-Pain, RuPaul Drag Race participants Kim Chi and Miz Cracker, and the long-time Real Housewives of New Jersey- Opponents show Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo.

The brand released three teasers with these celebrities today:

“We bring a diverse group of personalities to the table and show how incredibly diverse, relevant and reliable hummus is today. We believe we have something for everyone, ”said Jason Levine, Sabra’s chief marketing officer.

The full 30-second ad is produced by VaynerMedia, and when exactly the commercial will air during the Super Bowl remains a mystery. (What about the plot of the spot – what do these celebrities have in common? Giudice and Manzo kiss and make up after their six-year fallout?)

The brand’s dip was not specifically mentioned in the Sabra teasers. Observe. Victory. Sweepstakes, but a spokesman for the creative agency confirmed that fans will continue to have a chance to win one of five $ 100,000 cash prizes and a generous amount of free hummus in 2020 (quantified by the company) as of now until matchday “riDIPulous”).

Specially labeled Sabra hummus flavors (Classic, Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic, Superbly Spicy, Roasted Pine Nuts, Olive Tapenade and Spinach Artichoke) contain a QR code to access digital tokens that are great for consumers all month before Bowl 2020 will be available.

Other spots for Super Bowl LIV produced by VaynerMedia include a Planters advertisement that kills the brand mascot Mr. Peanut and a Michael Bay-directed commercial for Hard Rock International (which is likely to explode given Bay’s success story).

The Latest Super Bowl Commercial News – Who’s There? Who’s there?, Teasers, full ads and more – see Adweek’s Super Bowl 54 Ad Tracker. And join us on the evening of February 2nd for the best live game coverage of the Super Bowl commercials.