T-Mobile/Sprint deal is good actually, Feds tell court in states’ lawsuit

Enlarge / T-Mobile CEO John Legere (left) and then Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure during an interview on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 30, 2018.

Federal regulators who want to allow T-Mobile to complete its acquisition of rival wireless operator Sprint are rejecting a collective effort by some states to block the deal.

The $ 26 billion transaction was subject to federal approval from both the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission. Both agencies blessed the agreement, with the DOJ reaching an agreement in July and the FCC granting the green light in October.

However, the agreement also requires the approval of regulators in several states. While about a dozen somehow approved the agreement or expressed support for federal agreements, general attorneys representing 13 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit to block the merger.

The FCC and the DOJ presented a presentation on Friday (400 pages PDF) in that case arguing that the agreement is the best for the US. UU. And that any precautionary measure at the national level that delays the merger would block "substantial, long-term and pro-competitive benefits for American consumers."

The argument, in large part, comes down to: trust us, we are the experts. "Both the Antitrust Division and the FCC have significant experience and knowledge in the analysis of these types of transactions and do so from a national perspective," the agencies write. "Therefore, his conclusions that the merger as a remedy is of public interest deserves the appropriate weight in this remedy investigation by this honorable tribunal."

The dream of the 5G competition

The Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice found that the agreement, as initially structured, "would substantially reduce competition in the mobile wireless services retail market," by reducing a four-player field to three. However, the regulator and the companies agreed on a novel solution: prop up Dish Network as a new market participant to replace lost competition. However, at best, it would take Dish several years to launch a national network that matches Sprint's current offers.

However, the great advantage of the agreement is a theoretical boost for the deployment of 5G nationwide. Under the terms of the agreement with the FCC, the new and improved T-Mobile is required to cover 97 percent of the U.S. population. UU. With 5G service in three years and 99 percent in six years. Such a 5G network is also required to provide download speeds of "at least 100Mbps to 90 percent of the population of the United States" within six years.

That said, all operators, including T-Mobile, are already working on very ballyhooed 5G launches, none of which are exactly up to expectations. AT&T will offer "5G" networks at any time that provide speeds more or less equivalent to its existing 4G LTE service. Verizon has just launched 5G coverage maps that basically show the service covering a handful of blocks in the cities where it operates. And T-Mobile itself earlier this month promoted the launch of a 5G nationwide network that doesn't really cover approximately 40 percent of the nation.

Last month, two different market analysts increased their chances that states could win the legal case and significantly hinder or block the deal. The Raymond James firm now gives T-Mobile and Sprint a 55 percent chance of prevailing, compared to the previous 85 percent. An analyst for Cowen's research, meanwhile, gives companies only a 40 percent chance of winning.