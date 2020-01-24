T-Mobile launches 'GoTo' accessories for smartphones

Most people tend to use a case or screen protector with their smartphone, but unfortunately many people also pay massively for those accessories in courier stores. Nowadays T-Mobile launches its own range of accessories called “GoTo” and for the most part the price is not so bad.

These new GoTo accessories are available today from courier stores and online and range from $ 10 to $ 45 depending on what you buy. In the line-up you will find chargers, cables, cases, screen protectors of all kinds and even wireless chargers.

Starting with chargers, there are 4ft charging cables for $ 14.99 and wall chargers for the same price. Portable batteries start at $ 19.99 for 5000 mAh and car chargers are available for the same price even with USB-C. Cases also start at the same $ 19.99 and I must add that the designs here are not half bad either.

Admittedly, the price here is still less than ideal. A fast trip to Amazon provides you with comparable accessories for a fraction of the cost of what T-Mobile has. For courier shops, however, these prices are not half bad. For a quick example, the “Define” GoTo case from T-Mobile for the OnePlus 7T is $ 10 cheaper than a comparable option from Case-Mate and $ 20 cheaper than options from Speck and Tech21.

Screen protectors are of course the most important source of expensive accessories. T-Mobile GoTo line screen protectors start at $ 25 with curved tempered glass for Samsung and OnePlus devices up to $ 45. On the other hand, T-Mobile includes an easy-to-install frame!

How is the quality of these accessories? For the time being that is the big question, because it is just for sale today. Hopefully they are decent. If you want to take a look, go to the T-Mobile store. Otherwise I know for sure that you will be bombarded with sales pitch for this next time you enter a T-Mobile store.

The Un-carrier has covered you – and your telephone. Literally. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has introduced GoTo, the new line of accessories with all essential devices, giving customers practical, cost-effective options for equipping their phones and tablets. The GoTo line hits that beautiful place of great price and quality, with smartphone bags, screen protectors and #AllTheChargers – car chargers, wall chargers and wireless charging pads. Chargers start at just $ 9.99; smartphone cases start at just $ 19.99 and screen protectors start at $ 24.99 for film, $ 39.99 for glass and $ 44.99 for curved glass protection. GoTo accessories are available from January 24 in national T-Mobile stores and online.

