T-Mobile catches up with Verizon, the leader in 4G, as 5G rolls out, AT&T offers the fastest downloads

Opensignal came out today with its report on the mobile network experience for the United States covering the second half of 2019. While Verizon won the most awards overall, T-Mobile almost had a score of 4G availability before the deployment of 5G more widely. And AT&T won the award for the fastest download speeds.

Opensignal collected more than 5 million measurements from more than 1.6 million devices from September to December 2019 for this latest report.

This time around, the company has included seven categories to rate U.S. carriers, including video experience, download speed, download speed, latency, 4G availability, 4G coverage, and application experience. vocal, the latter being a new category.

To open the report, Opensignal noted the progress of each operator’s 5G, but that only 1% of speed tests in the United States are performed using the most recent cellular network standard … pointing out that 4G performance will continue to be important for some time.

While 5G can be the focus of American operators, 4G continues to play an essential role because it is the network that manages the vast majority of their traffic and that which most of their customers use. In fact, Opensignal found that only 1% of speed tests in the United States actually use an active 5G connection.

Here’s a look at the overall rewards from the most recent tests:

As for the availability of 4G, T-Mobile barely missed Verizon’s score by just 0.5%, but the two offered users during testing an LTE connection 95% of the time.

AT&T and Sprint were not far behind, offering their LTE customers 92% of the time.

When it comes to 4G coverage, Verizon kept their crown with almost a perfect score, but AT&T was just behind. T-Mobile came third.

Download speeds were one of the categories AT&T won with an average of 27.5 Mbps. T-Mobile came in second, followed closely by Verizon.

For download speeds, T-Mobile took first place with an average of 8.6 Mbps. Interestingly, Verizon took second place here, and AT&T landed in third place.

For this year’s new test, the voice application experience, Opensignal wanted to know how operators behaved with voice calls via WhatsApp, Skype and presumably FaceTime (Apple is not specifically mentioned).

All carriers scored in the range “Acceptable” to “Good” with T-Mobile and AT&T tied at 79/100.

For video, performance is improving across the board, but it’s not great. Verizon has established itself as the undisputed leader.

While most operators choose to limit video traffic, or restrict video resolution, to stop the volume of video traffic that is detrimental to the experience of other services, Verizon appears to have found a good balance with its users enjoying good video experience, while still seeing solid speeds and latency experiences.

The last category, latency, the four carriers were within 6 ms, but AT&T won the lowest latency at 49.7 ms.

If you want to know more about the Opensignal report, you can read it in full here.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAtOjZIbA0I (/ integrated)