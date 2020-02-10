T-Mobile and Sprint are expected to finally merge tomorrow, the report said

It took a long time, but the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint is expected to be approved on Tuesday. Referring to three people who are familiar with the matter, the New York Times reports that the judge who is leading the anti-merger case is expected to rule in favor of the deal.

Prosecutors general from 13 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against the merger of the two airlines last June. The states argued that a merger of Sprint and T-Mobile would restrict competition and lead to higher prices for customers. Judge Victor Marrero of the District Court in Manhattan directed the case.

The New York Times reports that Judge Marrero’s decision may include “terms or restrictions,” but both T-Mobile and Sprint are planning “Tuesday announcements.”

As the report shows, this lawsuit was the final obstacle to the merger. The deal was approved by the Department of Justice last summer and the FCC in October.

The lawsuit was the final obstacle to the merger, which has made steady progress in the approval process since it was announced in April 2018. If the judge’s judgment is in favor of the two companies, an oversized telecommunications company called T-Mobile will emerge, which will have more than 100 million customers.

John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, has promised that prices for “New T-Mobile” will be the same or better for at least three years after the Sprint merger. Prosecutors general are concerned that the deal will result in higher prices, which would particularly affect those on lower incomes. Sprint and T-Mobile are generally the two cheaper providers compared to Verizon and AT&T.

We should learn more tomorrow when official announcements are expected from Sprint and T-Mobile.

