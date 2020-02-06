T-Mobile achieved better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year on Thursday, as it continues its $ 26.5 billion merger with Sprint.

T-Mobile said earnings in the fourth quarter were $ 751 million, or 87 cents per share, on sales of $ 11.9 billion, an increase of 4% over a year ago. Wall Street was looking for a profit of 83 cents per share on sales of $ 11.83 billion in the fourth quarter.

The carrier added 1.9 million net additions in the second quarter, along with 1.3 million postpaid. T-Mobile’s postpaid revenue was 1.01%, a slight increase for the company.

For the year, T-Mobile said non-GAAP earnings were $ 4.02 per share with revenues of $ 45 billion. Both statistics were at the top of analyst estimates.

By the numbers:

The company closed the quarter and financial year with 86 million customers.

For the full year 2019, the total number of additions to customers was 7.0 million.

T-Mobile added 1 million postpaid telephone network additions.

The brand-paid additions were 77,000.

Revenues from services were $ 8.7 billion in the fourth quarter, an increase of 6%.

T-Mobile said it covers 248 million people with 4G LTE at 600 MHz.

For 2020, T-Mobile said it plans to add 2.6 million to 3.6 million brand postpaid net customers. The adjusted EBITDA will be between $ 13.7 billion and $ 14 billion.

Regarding the proposed combination with Sprint, T-Mobile CEO John Legere noted in his prepared comments that the company “provided a compelling and fact-based argument to support our pending merger.”

“Our results continue to show that the Un-carrier strategy works, and it delivers to both customers and shareholders,” he added.

T-Mobile shares rose slightly after hours.