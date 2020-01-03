T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward, Diontae Johnson win the All-Pro Award

Loading...

The Steelers finished their 2019 season with 8-8 and out of the playoffs, and it would have been much worse if it hadn't been for their stellar defense.

The team finished fifth in yards per game allowed (304.1), fifth in points per game allowed (18.9), first in catches (54), second in interceptions (20) and second in forced loose balls (22), either for a differential Rotating over eight despite a horrible quarterback game (multiple sets of four interceptions, anyone?) in the final stretch.

Now, the Associated Press has recognized the play of some crucial pieces for that defense, such as T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick Y Cam heyward They were named All-Pro of the first team on Friday.

Watt and Fitzpatrick are no surprise, as they hit the games with a lot, but the relatively quiet season of Heyward received his deserved here.

He finished with 83 tackles (51 solo), 11 kills, nine catches, a forced loose ball, six passes defended and tied to be the best of the race with 22 quarterback hits. More than that, Heyward served as a much-needed veteran presence during a tumultuous season plagued with injuries to the team.

Heyward also took home "The Chief Award" from the Pittsburgh chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America for his cooperation with the media.

Watt, meanwhile, could win the Defensive Player of the Year.

He tied for fourth in the NFL with 14.5 catches, tied first with eight forced loose balls, tied for second with four loose ball recoveries and added two interceptions, becoming the first Steelers player in franchise history in recording consecutive seasons of 13 captures in the process.

He reached the point where you expected him to do something like this:

… or this:

… every time he touched the field. For those who saw the Steelers every week, the All-Pro selection of Watt's first team is the least surprising of the three.

The first team's final team, Fitzpatrick, finished with 68 tackles (43 solo), a tackle for a loss, a quarterback hit, five interceptions, nine passes defended, two forced loose balls, three loose ball recoveries and two touchdowns , including this crucial 96-ydada pick-six in a two-point victory over the Colts at Heinz Field:

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick before their Week 3 showdown against the 49ers, giving up a first-round pick, as well as two subsequent picks in the process. While many initially complained that the Steelers gave up a lot to take Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh, those critics were soon silenced, as they recorded an interception, a forced loose ball and five tackles in their first appearance before putting together a test season. of bullets in general.

The Steelers also had a final All-Pro selection. Rookie Diontae Johnson He won honors in the second team as a clearing comeback. Johnson led the league with an average of 12.4 yards per lap in 20 attempts, while also recording the longest of the season with an 85-yard touchdown against the Cardinals:

Here are the complete All-Pro selections of the first and second AP teams:

