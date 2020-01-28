T. I. apologizes to his wife and daughter after considering Kobe Bryant's death

T.I. feels thoughtful after Kobe Bryant’s shocking Sunday of death and publicly apologizes to his wife and daughter on Instagram.

After paying homage to Bryant and the late Nipsey Hussle, T.I. returned to social media to profess his love for his wife and daughters.

“I love you, Ms. H.,” wrote the rapper, born in Clifford Harris, to his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris. “Imperfections, misunderstandings and everything … we shared most of the happiest moments in our lives,” said T.I. wrote. “I know I had my moments, but … despite all my shortcomings and transgressions, the fact remains … you give me a thousand options and I would choose you every time.”

“I couldn’t imagine living in a world without you … or leaving you and the kids alone,” he added. “I am determined to make you happy by all means.”

In a separate post to his daughters, 39-year-old Harris wrote: “I love you girl, more than my vocabulary allows me to express. Please forgive me for any imperfections that lead to misunderstandings between us curveballs & sometimes give us some pretty bad hands. But rest assured that you will NEVER be in a place that is too high or too low for me to catch you falling. “

“Regardless of our inconsistencies and misunderstandings, I trust and believe I will do everything I can to help you perfect your gifts,” he wrote in a third post with his sons.

T.I.’s comments come a few months after experiencing significant backlashes from comments he made about the visit to the gynecologist with his daughter Deyjah Harris to “verify” that she was still a virgin. He later clarified his comments on the Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith and said that while he “started from a place of truth,” he “began to embellish and exaggerate” his comments.

