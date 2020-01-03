T AGT: The Champions ’: Utah acts Duo Transcend to compete in the NBC program

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – They flew through the air, sometimes blindfolded, sometimes surrounded by fire.

A couple of times, Tyce Nielsen hung upside down on a trapeze bar, with his eyes covered, and waited for his wife, Mary Ellen Wolfe-Nielsen, to slide between his arms so he could catch her by the ankles.

One of those times he didn't catch her. Mary Ellen Wolfe-Nielsen quickly fell to a floor covered in flames.

But in the end, the Nielsens obtained redemption. The couple became the first act of trapeze to reach the top 10 in "America’s Got Talent" during season 13, which aired in 2018.

Now, the act based in Salt Lake City, better known by the name Duo Transcend, is returning to "AGT".

Last October, the Nielsens were filmed for the second season of "AGT: The Champions", a spin-off "AGT" that presents the main contenders throughout the program's history. His routine is at the premiere of season 2, which airs on January 6.

The Salt Lake Duo Transcend-based trapeze act competes at the premiere of the second season of "AGT: The Champions," which airs on January 6.

Bring Patton, NBC

And be prevented: bets increased.

"We are always trying to increase the danger," Tyce Nielsen told the Deseret News. "We are trying to increase the skill level, and what comes with that is a lot of trial and error, and a lot of blood, sweat and tears."

Literally.

After years of practice, Mary Ellen Wolfe-Nielsen has dislocated her shoulder and elbow. Tyce Nielsen has suffered a broken rotator cuff on his shoulder. But beyond some other minor incidents, the couple has passed without serious injuries in a career that depends on being physically fit.

"It's very painful," said Tyce Nielsen. "The way I have to grab Mary, and the way I have to hook my knees on the bar, is extremely painful for a long time." A lot of people will stop doing it in a couple of weeks because it hurts a lot. "

But the Nielsens are not easily influenced. In fact, after Mary Ellen Wolfe-Nielsen suffered the big drop during the couple's initial "AGT" race, she got up, greeted the audience and then said to the judges: "We would like to try the blindfold trick once again". "

The Nielsens were even more determined in "AGT: The Champions."

“We wanted to show an improvement. We wanted to make sure we showed them that we were stronger, that we were better, "said Tyce Nielsen." These are the best people who have won their 'Got Talent' shows in the past or have been finalists, so we feel very honored but very nervous at the same time. "

When the Nielsens competed for the first time in "AGT", they were doing it for stability. It is not easy to make a living as a trapeze artist, and the couple wanted to keep their 3-year-old son Jaxx better.

All that changed with "AGT". Since that exhibition, the Nielsens have been to Europe several times and have held several corporate events and part-time NBA shows across the country: Utah Jazz fans can see them in the Lakers game on March 16 . .

They have also been able to spend more time with their son, as many companies have been willing to pay more for Jaxx to fly away.

"Before & # 39; AGT & # 39 ;, we would have to leave it for more than a month," Tyce Nielsen said. "It has changed our dynamics, to have it with us constantly."

More recently, the Nielsens, who had just finished a one-month concert at Cirque du Soleil in Malta, were able to spend Christmas at their home in Salt Lake City for the first time in seven years. They could see their son obsessed with the "Star Wars" unwrap and play happily with his Millennium Falcon and his Assault Soldiers, not to mention a Stormtrooper waffle maker.

They have spent so much time with their son that Tyce Nielsen joked that the act of trapeze is no longer impressive for the 3-year-old boy.

"Mary and I, we both feel she is a bit bored of seeing us," he said with a smile. "He comes to most of the shows we do, and he really loves to see acrobats … he loves to see people jump on the trampoline, and it seems that every time we go on stage, he yawns and loses interest."

But they still have the interest of the "AGT" judges, who approached and asked the couple to compete in "AGT: The Champions". The NBC spin-off series premiered last year to 9.9 million viewers, and this year, Duo Transcend will compete against 39 champions and finalists in the "Got Talent" franchises worldwide.

"We love being able to show our art form to people around the world, and there really isn't a bigger way to show people what we do than being on the" AGT "stage," said Tyce Nielsen. "We hope it is not only scary, not only dangerous, but we hope it is beautiful."

Note: "AGT: The Champions" airs on NBC on Monday, January 6 at 7 p.m. MOUNTAIN.