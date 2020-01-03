SZA's new music has a release date, but it keeps it secret

Loading...

The elusive singer of "Doves In The Wind", SZA, knows when her new music will be released, but she is keeping it secret for the time being – for a very good reason. The TDE singer says she and label president Punch discussed a date in 2020, but uncovering it would only make it more difficult to figure it out.

During a spontaneous Twitter question-and-answer session with its fans, the SZA replied to a cheeky question whether "we will get something this year" by answering, while the "short answer yes" and the release date "put me in the shade" of unnecessary pressure. "

During the back and forth, she also joked that after watching the second season of the Netflix thriller You wanted to have her "own psycho", congratulated her fans in the K-pop boy band TXT and joined the discourse a possible war on "Who can hear new melodies in battle?"

SZA's 2017 album, CTRL, was viewed by some as a turning point in modern R&B – a view that's hard to dispute after a legion of singers including Ari Lennox, Ella Mai, Summer Walker, and others came on the scene have kicked. The fans were apparently so hungry for follow-up that they snatched fake albums that found their way to streaming services.

SZA previously teased that her next project could include Brockhampton and Justin Timberlake, but it is not known if the new music she teased on Twitter is the same new music. We just have to stay tuned. In the meantime you can watch SZA sing a cover of Sixpence None The Richers classic "Kiss Me".

