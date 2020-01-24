DAMASCUS, Syria – With the record high of Syria, a nationwide symbolic campaign has been launched by traders, hairdressers, supermarkets and even gyms in the war-torn country to support the Syrian pound.

Under the slogan “Our pound is our pride”, the campaign encourages traders to sell staples or services for just one Syrian pound. The one-pound coin has been out of use for years and has no real value. But the organizers say it offers a moral boost and a distraction to war-tired residents who have been hit hard by sky-high prices.

“This cannot help the Syrian economy, but it is an opportunity for some people to forget their problems and concerns,” said Marla Khouri, general manager of the al-Wadi Hotel in the village of al-Meshtayeh in the province’s countryside Homs. She offers customers two days of accommodation for the price of a pound.

Khouri said the offer was made primarily for low-income customers and trying to support the pound. According to her, the 80 rooms of the hotel are now fully occupied.

The Syrian pound has been hammered by nearly nine years of war, Western sanctions, widespread corruption and a shortage of dollars, which has resulted in more Syrians in poverty. According to the U.N. Eight out of 10 Syrians earn less than $ 100 a month, and the vast majority are paid in Syrian pounds.

When the Syria conflict broke out in March 2011, a dollar was valued at £ 47. This week it was traded at around 1,000 Syrian pounds in a few exchange stores in the capital Damascus. The situation has been further affected by the financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon, which has long served as Syria’s most important economic and financial gateway to the world.

The government has taken measures in recent weeks to curb the black market and a presidential decree issued earlier this month prohibited the use of currencies other than the Syrian pound.

Alaa Sukkariyah, a taxi driver in rural Homs, said the campaign has stopped Syrians from talking about the US dollar “and now only talking about the pound.” He said he drives people around in exchange for a pound and the offer is open for several days and can be extended further.

Nearly half a million people have been killed and millions displaced in Syria’s protracted civil war, which broke out in 2011 in the form of anti-government protests amid revolts of the Arab Spring and eventually turned into an armed uprising.

Kamel Ali Fotneh, owner of the al-Fairouz store that sells household and electrical appliances, said he participated in the campaign to show support for the local currency. He said he sells some items for a pound, mainly glass and plastic goods.

A customer in the store said she had bought six tea glasses for one pound, a drop of 1,000 pounds, for each glass.

Malaz Arous, the owner of a cosmetics store, said he sells cosmetics and accessories for three pounds for three days.

“We want to see a smile on the faces of poor, low-income people, even if I lose perhaps one or two million pounds,” Arous said, with dozens of women standing in line outside the store.

___

Associated Press writer Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed to this report.

Albert Aji, The Associated Press