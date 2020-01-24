Syrian refugee pharmacist switches career to open to hamburger outlet

Co-owners Alaa Senjab, left, and Medo Ali present the Compressor, a triple cheeseburger with a side of tornado fries in the new Burger Factory in London. They opened on Friday and hold a grand opening on Saturday. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Pharmacy is his calling, but until he can get the two additional years of training he needs to practice in Canada, the plan of the Syrian refugee Alaa Senjab is to be a fast food entrepreneur.

Senjab and his business partner Medo Ali, a graduate of Fanshawe College’s profession-specific language program, opened the first Burger Factory Friday on Fanshawe Park Road in London.

Senjab, who moved to Canada with his wife and four children a year ago, followed the free trial program that newcomers were offered in Canada and focused on developing entrepreneurial skills.

“When I started the project, I thought I needed to understand the culture here and the Canadian way,” Senjab said. “So I found this program at Fanshawe and it was very useful for me. They have made good connections for me with many organizations here that have helped me understand how to start a business. “

The restaurant is a franchise with menu choices made from fresh ingredients, including home-made double and triple hamburgers, including one filled with cheddar cheese known as the Juicy Lucy, as well as tornado fries, funnel tarts and milkshakes.

Everything on the menu is halal-certified, meaning that the meat is allowed for Muslims to eat because the preparation complies with the practices in Islamic law.

Fresh beef for citizens is ground every day and customers can choose gluten-free hamburger buns.

Before coming to Canada, Senjab trained five years in war-torn Syria to become a pharmacist. But the violence was extremely disruptive and his family had to move constantly to stay away from the conflict.

In 2015, Senjab and his family fled to Saudi Arabia. Three years later, relatives in Canada sponsored their immigration here.

“This was not my plan, but when I came here, I thought I needed to find a good job to support me and my wife until I can become a pharmacist,” Senjab said.

Now operational manager and shareholder in the hamburger restaurant, he has plans to eventually open other restaurants.

“Pharmacist is my career back in my home country. And I’m sure I’ll someday be a pharmacist again, “he said.

For now he is happy with his life here.

“Canada is a very good country,” he said. “They help all people who suffer in their own country to start a good life here. It is a humane country. I am very proud to be here in Canada. “

Senjab also plans to give back to his community by hiring new immigrants and students, he said.

As part of the grand opening celebrations, on Saturday, assisted by London’s mayor Ed Holder, Senjab and his staff will distribute free hamburger meals to homeless people and those in need in central London.

