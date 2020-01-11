BEIRUT – War planes from the Syrian government hit several rebel areas in the northwest of the country on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens, said opposition activist.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, a ceasefire came into force on Thursday. But the Turkish Ministry of Defense said the ceasefire will come into effect on Sunday without providing an explanation for the different dates.

Russia is a major financier of Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey is a strong supporter of a number of insurgents fighting him. Moscow blamed the insurgents for breaking the truce Saturday.

Idlib is dominated by al-Qaeda-related militants, and is also home to 3 million civilians. The United Nations have warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe while people flee the Turkish border.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said seven people were killed by air strikes on Saturday in the capital of the province, which is also called Idlib.

Air strikes killed seven people in the village of Binnish and another four in the village of Nairab. The Observatory is based in Great Britain and documents the war in Syria through a network of on-site activists.

The Syrian civil defense of the opposition, also known as the White Helmets, said that the strike in the city of Idlib had six dead and 30 injured, and added that it hit a busy intersection. It said four people were killed in Binnish.

Various death tolls often occur in the immediate aftermath of air strikes in Syria.

Government forces have been offensive in Idlib for more than three weeks, forcing more than 200,000 people to flee to safer areas further north.

The main purpose of the government troops’ offensive seems to be the reopening of the highway connecting the capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, the largest in Syria. The highway has been closed in Idlib since 2012 when insurgents conquered various cities along the route.

