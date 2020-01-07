Synology DS420j NAS debuts with an affordable price of $ 286

Loading...

Synology is traveling to this year’s CES to officially unveil its latest affordable home storage solutions with the debut of its DiskStation DS420j NAS. Designed to handle a user’s data backup and file sharing needs, this four-bay model offers a retail price of $ 286 for its feature set, transfer speeds of 112 MB / s and the usual suite of Synology software capabilities provided by DSM. See below for a closer look at Synology’s new DiskStation DS420j NAS.

Synology Launches DiskStation DS420j NAS at CES

Entering the more affordable side of the NAS, whether from Synology or from competing manufacturers, the DS420j NAS seeks to improve the brand’s existing DS418j. Although it sports a design almost identical to its predecessor, it differs from most other models mainly thanks to a front that obscures the internal drive bays. There is always a similar imprint and the same black outer case.

Powered by a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor, the company’s latest one supports a total raw capacity of 64 TB or 16 TB for each of its four hard drives or SSD slots.

In terms of RAM, you will find 1 GB of DDR4 memory included in the Synology DS420j NAS. So while it is not an ideal model for hardware transcoding with Plex, it will surely handle direct streams as well as other multimedia service needs. This is in addition to the capabilities of Synology Surveillance Station, which we have previously looked at in practical terms.

Connectivity comes in the form of a fairly standard 1 GB Ethernet port, which is then supplemented by two USB 3.0 slots that you will find on the back of the case. You can expect to take advantage of encrypted sequential transfer speeds of around 112MB / s and the whole package is centered on an energy efficient design that consumes only 7.88W of electricity in hibernation mode.

Entry-level pricing

The real inclusion of Synology on the DS420j NAS is the price tag. Going in at $ 286, this will be one of the most economical ways to start a media server or a backup server. During our hands-on experience with the product, this accessibility is something Synology has continued to note, comparing it to other similar models on the market that lack some of the brand’s functionality or are not as performant on the market. material plan.

Taking 9to5Toys

After having a brief practical overview of the latest version of Synology, we can clearly see that the company is focusing its usual attention at home on one of the highest entry-level prices we have seen from the brand while continuing to offer a capable four-bay model.

In terms of quality, you still get the same overall package that we explored in previous reviews, but with the focus on starting your home server needs, rather than the backup and media distribution needs.

