Sylvain Grenier is back

Image Credit: Provided via Twitter

WWE wins a new backstage agent and that’s a familiar name. Sylvain Grenier raved about Grenier and told TVA Sports that he had spoken to Kevin Dunn. When WWE was in Montreal in April 2019, a contract was signed.

“I met Kevin Dunn (Executive Vice President of Television Content) to ask for pictures of the time when I won the team titles at the Bell Center,” said Grenier. “I needed it for the intro of my new fitness TV show. We started talking about things and other things and he told me that the company was looking for agents. “

“He told me that things have changed. The company then invited me to the premiere of SmackDown on FOX in Los Angeles and a few exchanges later we had an agreement. “

The best recording theme belongs to my all-time favorite team #LaResistance @TheRobConway @RealReneDupree & Sylvain Grenier! When their opening topic came up, you knew they were there to dominate. I was thrilled by the entrance to La Resistance! #WWE #Smackdown #Raw N’AYEZ PAS PEUR! pic.twitter.com/L7OneVXz6o

– JINGLE YUR LISA (@OMNIPRIESTESS) December 26, 2019

Grenier has already taken up his new position. About a week ago, he learned the ropes backstage during the Kentucky live event.

“I’m currently training,” said Grenier. “But at some point I’ll be assigned to the red or blue team, RAW or SmackDown. I will do a TV show every week, every PPV and once a month I will tour house shows. ‘

Grenier is best remembered as part of La Resistance with Rene Dupree and eventually Rob Conway. You worked together between 2002 and 2005; played French Heels against American fans and won the Tag Team Gold four times. Grenier left WWE in 2007.

Bully Ray no longer has a ROH management role

Bully Ray has almost 30 years of experience in wrestling. So Ring Of Honor (ROH) allowed Ray to lead their wives’ division, but that’s no longer possible.

According to Squared Circle Sirens, Ray leads the ROH women’s department for longer. Jonathan Gresham is in his place. The report continued that Gresham took over in January and plans to give the division a good move.

I think Bully Ray is on the way from ROH.

ROH is making some important changes.

And I think it’s different from change.

It seems his time in ROH is getting shorter and shorter.

Maybe that’s a good thing for everyone involved. # RAW

– STRAIGHT UP PRO WRESTLING (@SUPW__) January 18, 2020

Ray was one of The Dudley Boyz’s biggest draws at ECW. They would find more success in the WWE without being re-signed. In 2005 they joined Impact Wrestling. During this time Ray became a single star and one of the best heels in the doctorate.

Finally, The Dudley Boyz returned to WWE to promote other teams. Devon would retire and is now working backstage for WWE. Ray has not run for ROH in over a year and there is no word about his future.