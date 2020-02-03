Sydney Trains offers special trains for Sydney Derby

It looks like they don’t have to deal with a large number of traveling fans as the allocated active support book for hikers has been reduced from 1100 to 953 due to slow ticket sales. Those who still travel are put on a “Derby Express” train with which Sydney Trains offers a direct connection from Parramatta station to Carlton on Saturday afternoon.

Loading

Sydney Trains confirmed the changed train schedule, according to which a T1 Western train will be redirected to T4 South for Saturday’s Derby.

“Sydney Trains will offer a direct connection to and from West Sydney on Saturday, February 8, to attract customers for the football game between Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers,” said a spokesman. “Outbound service leaves Parramatta station at 3:11 p.m. and arrives in Carlton via Strathfield at 4:18 p.m. The retreat departs from Carlton to Blacktown at 7:30 p.m. and reaches Strathfield, Parramatta, Westmead and Seven Hills at 8:44 p.m.”

Despite concerns, there have been no major incidents of poor fan behavior in the A-League in recent derbies or throughout the season. While the game on Saturday is the first league byby to be held in a Sydney suburb, the two clubs played an FFA cup game at Penrith earlier this season. There have been no cases of violent clashes between supporters.

Sydney FC go high in the derby and lead the league with 13 points, while the walkers showed a 3-1 win over Central Coast on Sunday showing signs of their bad season coming to an end. Sydney’s only loss this season was in the hands of hikers looking to expand their series over their rivals.

“Sydney FC is currently in the process of knocking out the competition and they are always finding a way to win games. We hope we can bring them the only loss this year and double them,” said the captain of the Wanderers, Mitch said Duke. “It’s a tremendous occasion, it’s one of those games where everything comes into play. It’s the boastful rights, it’s the most passive game you can play.”

Meanwhile, former Western Sydney player Vitor Saba was forced into early retirement after a heart condition.