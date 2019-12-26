Sydney to Hobart yacht race 2019
Thousands of spectators lined the foreshore of Sydney Harbor to catch a glimpse of the start of the 2019 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Follow us on Twitter
December 26, 2019 – 2:37 p.m.
1/24
The start of the race from Sydney to Hobart 2019. Credits: James Brickwood
2/24
InfoTrack at the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood
3/24
Scallywag during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood
4/24
Blackjack during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood
5/24
InfoTrack at the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood
6/24
Scallywag and Black Jack during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood
7/24
Crowds at South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race the day after Christmas. Credit: Janie Barrett
8/24
Crowds at South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race the day after Christmas. Credit: Janie Barrett
9/24
Crowds at South Head watch the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race the day after Christmas. Credit: Janie Barrett
10/24
Crowds at South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race the day after Christmas. Credit: Janie Barrett
24/11
Crowds at South Head gather to watch the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race the day after Christmas. Credit: Janie Barrett
12/24
Scallywag during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood
13/24
Ichi Ban during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood
14/24
Kialoa II during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood
15/24
Scallywag during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood
16/24
Comanche during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood
17/24
Tribal Warrior during the start of the Sydney to Hobart Race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood
18/24
Katwinchar, the oldest boat in the race, during the start of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood
19/24
Crowds in South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Credit: Janie Barrett
20/24
InfoTrack drives yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race Credit: Janie Barrett
21/24
Crowds in South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Credit: Janie Barrett
22/24
Crowds in South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Credit: Janie Barrett
23/24
Comanche skipper Jim Cooney before the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood
24/24
Wild Oats XI skipper Mark Richards before the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood