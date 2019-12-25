Sydney to Hobart will be "closer than ever," says Comanche skipper Jim Cooney

Loading...

"Last year was amazing because there is no other place where you can see five 100 foot racing yachts in the same place, and normally you can only see them ; at the start of the race, but last year we saw them together at the end, which was just amazing, "he said." It was a great race to participate in , but a testimony to the closeness of each. "

It is the first time in 25 years that supermaxis have not met before Sydney in Hobart, with this year's pre-race, the Big Boat Challenge, abandoned due to the haze of smoke.

The Comanche skipper said the likely tight finish of the supermaxis would also be due to better technology, with big jumps in the sails for the Sydney to Hobart.

"You will see more technology coming out in the past two years," he said.

One of the biggest improvements is the way the sails are rolled up, said Cooney. They are normally rolled up like a roller blind, a process called "roller blind".

The top five competitors are expected to get closer to this year's race than ever. Credit: AAP

"The previous style was to have a big thick cable along the luff [side] and it was stiff enough for you to have this big, big heavy cable that was strong enough to twist," he said. . "These days, they developed a technology where they took this rope."

As a result, the sail can be rolled up to take a more curved natural shape. The change will allow each of the supermaxis sails to be more powerful. It will also preserve the aerodynamic shape of the sail for longer.

Blackjack skipper Mark Bradford agreed with Cooney. He said that despite the bookmakers' point of view, the five supermaxis all had a shot equal to line honors.