Sydney Thunder's season is coming after being beaten by Hobart Hurricanes

Loading

The thunder put a monster 186 in for the hurricanes’ victory and was a great hope when Hales Clive Rose smashed three consecutive sixes and a limit to end the power game.

But when Hales set off with 63 of 42 balls, the chase was almost over. D’Arcy Short, who was bowled for a duck earlier in the night, ended with five gates. Hobart graduated with the Thunder on the ladder, but had a superior net run rate.

As always, Thunder coach Shane Bond was brutally honest when asked in the television commentary what he thought of the Thunder’s first ten overs with the ball.

Gurinder Sandhu will not renew his contract at the end of this campaign and went on for 20 runs in the penultimate round to end with 0-46 of just three overs. If Sandhu had been hired for Hobart for the fourth time, the Thunder might have gotten a shot.

Sams, on the other hand, ended the race 4:34, including the important skippers Matt Wade (56 out of 34), Mac Wright (64 out of 45) and Hobart’s favorite son Bailey.

Sams’ season record is now 24, clearing five from Sixer’s fast Tom Curran and seven from Adelaide’s Afghan favorite Rashid Khan. The left winger was also high in the final and only gave up eight runs after Sandhus Stinker.

Hurricanes veteran George Bailey played his last home game at Blundstone Arena.Credit: Getty

If Sams was reliable, Hales was sensational when it came to catching deep. The South African import from Hobart, David Miller, drove Arjun Nair down the floor and the ball seemed to be sailing into the David Boon stand, only for Hales, every 196 cm from him to stretch the ball out of the air. When he felt that he wanted to fall over the boundary rope, he threw the ball into the air and somehow brought his huge body back onto the field to find a memorable hold.

Alex Ross almost got an identical catch in the innings when Wright barely got into first gear just to drop the ball when it came back into play.