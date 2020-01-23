But the only thing he wants to see at Bellerive Oval on Friday night is a Thunder win.

Bowe, a biomedical student who has taken off his glasses, said he had to wait until now to undergo radical surgery.

Liam Bowe during his time at the Stars.Credit: Getty

“My vision has improved out of sight,” he said. “I noticed it in my field work and [that’s a bonus] that the glasses don’t fog up and they sweat.

“I can see the ball a lot better when hitting it, but there is still a lot of work to be done in this area – you cannot fix the technique.

“You cannot have the surgery done until your eyes stop developing. That is when you are 21 or 22 years old. I am 22 and have completed it as soon as possible. I would say that my eyesight has improved improved by 30 to 40 percent. “

Bowe, a left-arm tweaker who took a full-thrown wicket against the hurricanes in Sydney a few weeks ago, said it took some time to get used to his sight in the light.

“But my left eye is pretty much 20-20 while the right eye is a little weaker, but a lot better than what it was,” Bowe said.

The Thunder clung to fifth place on the BBL leaderboard before the Sydney Sixers-Brisbane Heat clash on Thursday evening and made a guest appearance at Perth on Sunday afternoon before the top five lock horns made it to the finals.

Bowe wouldn’t have literally presented the chance of holding Hobart heroes D’Arcy Short, who is returning from ODI service with Australia, and Matt Wade last year.