Sydney Thunder's Chris Green is suspended from bowling for illegal conduct

He was withdrawn from the side to face the Melbourne Stars in the MCG on Wednesday night.

Bowlers should not extend their elbow more than 15 degrees when the arm goes above shoulder height and the point at which the ball is released.

Green cannot bowl in competitions run by CA for at least 90 days, which makes him a bowler from the rest of the BBL, although he can still play as a batsman.

The ban does not affect the Indian Premier League. Green was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL player auction last month for $ 41,000.

“We would like to commend Chris and The Thunder for the way they approached this process with complete collaboration and respect,” said Peter Roach, chief of cricket at CA. “Chris conducted tests at the earliest possible stage and successfully repeated his bowling action in the controlled environment.

“We look forward to working with Chris over the coming months and to running additional tests as soon as the vesting period expires.”

Sources have said that pictures of Green’s action were shared privately by players.

Green has only scored three goals in seven games this season, but was an important part of the Thunders team as he controlled the hit rate and hit the bottom row.

The 26-year-old was seen as an opportunity from outside to join the Australian Twenty20 team at this year’s World Cup.

Green spoke of his efforts to play internationally at the beginning of the season.

“Playing for Australia would be a dream come true,” said Green. “I’m lucky enough to have a couple of conversations with Trevor Hohns about T20 and my name is in the Australian selection.

“He said to me that it does not mean that I will not be considered if I play around the world and I am not in Australia.

“They like the experience that I bring. I have to keep pushing and doing my best because I know how well Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa are doing.”

Although Green has not yet shown a first-class performance and only played eight Tier A games, he has traveled extensively on the Twenty20 circuit and has participated in tournaments in England, Pakistan and the Caribbean. He has also participated in tournaments in cricket outposts such as Canada and Denmark.

Andrew Wu writes about cricket and AFL for The Sydney Morning Herald

Daniel is an old age sports reporter

