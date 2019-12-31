Sydney Thunder wins thriller against Adelaide Strikers

Loading...

"We have talked a lot about being in these situations and trying to stay as cool as possible," said Ferguson. "We all communicated at the back of this match. When Rashid arrived at the field level, we knew the match was not over … and he had a hard fight and struck beautifully . I was really happy with how everyone stayed. " really calm there. "

Arjun Nair (2-19 against three) and Daniel Sams (2-32 against four) were the bowlers' choice in the close victory.

As the 9:00 p.m. fireworks went off in the background, Jake Weatherald and Jonathan Wells continued a reconstruction mission after the first wickets of Phil Salt (0), Matt Short (6) and the captain Alex Carey (19) left the club at 3 am. -36 inside the power play.

When Jono Cook's Thunder was pumped 20 points behind his second goal, the Strikers also hit 77 at the 10 mark, albeit for the loss of two more wickets.

Despite some six mammoths, Weatherald was tricked by a slower Sams ball and eventually sent packages for 52, which sparked a 4-19 collapse before the late arousal.

The city of Adelaide was buzzing with energy as thirsty spectators absorbed what has become one of the best Big Bash devices on the calendar.

Fortunately for players and fans, this match was not likely to be abandoned due to smoky conditions, as was the case when these teams met earlier in the Canberra tournament.

The Thunder could argue that they were stolen that night, after making 1-40 of 4.2 overs in pursuit of 162 before the strains were removed, but they did have their own chance to bounce back after Saturday's super painful loss to the Sydney Sixers.

Earlier, Khawaja crawled to two of its first 10 deliveries before petting three consecutive ovens to restart its sleeves. His next 48 points came from 27 balls while he and Ferguson assured that there were wickets in the hangar before the final stages of the heats.

His major shot of 63 ended when Peter Siddle managed to whip the balls behind his back, his eyes turned the other way. The Victorian was surprised to see his theatrical run-out attempt take place and he arrived at a perfect moment in the 14th after a 73 point stand.

Siddle's joy turned to frustration a few times later when Agar dropped Ferguson 42 times. It was a Ferguson liberation that was capitalized as the South Australian used his local knowledge to launch a flurry of cross slaps and wrist shots from behind the square to the short limits.

Ferguson sank into the depths after bombing six consecutive hits from a more expensive than normal Khan (1-44), but his busy sleeves helped propel the men in green to a healthy total.

It could have been more, however, if Siddle hadn't trapped two box office finals – including versatile Sams for a third consecutive duck – and only conceded three points.

The Thunder's next game is against the Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Thursday.

Tom Decent is a reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald

