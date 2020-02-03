Sydney Thunder has traveled more than 12,000 km on the road to reach the final

Arjun Nair’s head was still spinning on Monday, but it was more about the unlikely final wins over Hobart and then Adelaide than any jet lag.

“Since all of them are big games and we are in the knockout phase, everyone is excited and gets the adrenaline going,” said Nair.

Frequent flyer Arjun Nair and his Sydney Thunder colleagues will have flown more than 12,000 km in just three weeks

“It’s a lot of flight time, but due to the size of the games, we just focus on it. Not many people helped us get this far. We’ve been under-the-counter all season. So far, one win in one big one Finale is pretty good in itself, but the ultimate goal is to win the big bash. ”

Leading wicket taker Daniel Sams was fantastic – he did three more scalps this weekend in Adelaide – while English starter Alex Hales has used four half-centuries in his last five games.

The little tweaker Nair has also risen and enjoys the chance to send a few down during the power game.

It will be difficult to keep your nerve on Thursday night when the MCG field beats Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, especially after the hosts continued their embarrassing final against the Sixers.

The stars have won only two finals in ten games and have never been crowned champions. A large amount is expected in the south.

“For me, the challenge on Thursday is more than anything, bowling in front of the guys [Stoinis and Maxwell] who are world-class Batters,” said Nair. It’s up to us to stick to our schedule. ”

Ticket sales for Saturday’s final at the SCG, where the all-star Bushfire Bash will kick off, are strong, but could ironically be abandoned due to heavy rain.

