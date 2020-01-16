Sydney Sixers expects a triple international boost next week

“He is a world-class international bowler and has always done great things in our colors, so it’s great to have him back,” said Shipperd in the middle of a wet SCG.

Loading

“It means that some of our aspiring spinners will have to wait for their turn, but we could do something different in terms of our bowling structure and what type of wicket we see out there.

“He [Lyon] was still at the far end when he absolutely got his thumb in order [and wasn’t ready for Thursday night]. Nathan is Nathan, he will get a roll against the thunder on Saturday. ”

Hazlewood and Smith are in India for the one-day series, but will face AB de Villiers and Chris Lynn’s Heat in Gabba next Thursday as one of the best games of the summer.

To shorten the travel time, Smith and his Paceman friend will bypass Sydney and fly directly to the capital of Queensland the day before the game.

Shipperd said there were no suggestions that the internationals could take a break.

“We want them to be driven out of India as soon as possible,” said Shipperd.

“Nothing is confirmed there, but we want Josh and Steve to be available next Thursday.

“And what a win for T20 Cricket and the [BBL] competition to have two of our best against de Villiers and Co – it would be a great game if they were all available.”

For the Sixers, who pose the greatest threat to the Melbourne Stars at this stage of the tournament, Sean Abbott remains on the right track to return from an ancillary burden in time for the final round.

Loading

It will be a straight swap for Tom Curran, who will leave at the end of regular competition to connect with the English limited overs team.

“He is making good progress,” said Shipperd.

“He runs and bowles in the shadows, and there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes to help Tom Curran in the final if we can do it.”

Christian plays rugby for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading